Harris Williams Advises SentryOne on its Pending Sale to SolarWinds

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces that it is advising SentryOne, a portfolio company of Mainsail Partners, on its pending sale to SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI). SentryOne is a leading provider of mission-critical database performance monitoring and DataOps software for the Microsoft Data Platform, including SQL Server, Azure SQL Database and AWS RDS for SQL Server. The transaction is being led by Tyler Dewing, Priyanka Naithani, Ryan Costa and Rebecca Evans of the Harris Williams Technology, Media & Telecom (TMT) Group.

“SentryOne has established itself as an industry leader in database performance monitoring and management software. As user experience becomes mission-critical in an increasingly digital and remote environment, the market opportunity is tremendous,” said Priyanka Naithani, a director at Harris Williams. “The company is also seeing strong tailwinds from the adoption of Microsoft technologies across public and private cloud. This highly strategic combination will allow SolarWinds to serve the full needs of the mid-market and better serve larger enterprises.”

SentryOne is a technology company whose award-winning solutions empower Microsoft data professionals to achieve breakthrough performance across physical, virtual and cloud environments. Over the years, SentryOne has developed cutting-edge capabilities to optimize SQL Server performance, including its popular free query tool, Plan Explorer. The company was founded by Greg Gonzalez and Ken Teeter in 2004 as SQL Sentry LLC.

Mainsail Partners is a growth equity firm based in San Francisco that invests in growing, founder-led software companies. The firm has raised over $1.2 billion and invested in more than 50 growing companies since 2003. Mainsail has extensive experience investing in enterprise software companies across numerous sectors, including vertical SaaS, financial technology, information services technology, infrastructure software, healthcare IT and security software. The firm’s approach to driving value creation is anchored in a dedicated operations team that is purpose-built to help founders scale their businesses and accelerate growth. These women and men include former software company operators who leverage real-world experience, well-established best practices and a true partnership ethos to support management teams.