Genius Brands International Announces $58 Million Registered Direct Offering

Offering Priced Above Market

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. (“Genius Brands” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GNUS) announced today that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain long-standing investors providing for the purchase and sale of 37,400,000 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $1.55 per share in a registered direct offering, resulting in total gross proceeds of $57,970,000. The shares to be utilized in this transaction are available to the Company through an increase in authorized shares, as approved by the shareholders on August 27, 2020. The investors will receive a warrant to purchase one share of common stock for each share of common stock purchased in the offering. The warrants will be exercisable immediately and have a term of five years and an exercise price of $1.55 per share. The offering is expected to close on or about October 30, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



The net proceeds of this financing will be used for certain accretive future acquisitions, and for the Company’s operations, including, but not limited to, the development, production, distribution and marketing of animated content, including the recently announced SHAQ’S GARAGE, and associated licensed merchandise, and general working capital.