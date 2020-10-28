 

Verizon supports distance learning for 50K students in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to 50,000 North Carolina students now have access to the Verizon Distance Learning Program, which provides reliable, affordable Internet connections and solutions for more than 38 million students1 across 40 states and the District of Columbia.

The North Carolina program will enable students to benefit from discounted service plans for Verizon unlimited 4G LTE Internet access, mobile device management (MDM) and other security solutions required for student use.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the mission of the Verizon Distance Learning Program has been to provide the fastest, simplest way for students to have access to a reliable, affordable Internet connection -- especially for those families who do not currently have one,” said Andrés Irlando, senior vice president and president, Public Sector and Verizon Connect at Verizon. “Verizon is helping to bridge the digital divide and enable 50,000 more students to stay connected to their teachers, their schools and each other this school year.”

The Verizon Distance Learning Program is a series of sponsor-state, Independent School District (ISDs) and stand-alone state agreements that aim to provide every eligible student in the U.S. with a reliable Internet connection, device, compliance and security software, and other education solutions they need to continue their educations during the Covid-19 pandemic. The program is now available to more than 38 million students in 40 states and the District of Columbia -- including Los Angeles Unified School District and the states of California, Georgia, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Massachusetts, Texas and Oregon.

To learn more, visit the Verizon Distance Learning Information site or call 800-317-3841.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is celebrating its 20th year as one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $131.9 billion in 2019. The company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its award winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control. 

1 https://nces.ed.gov/programs/digest/d13/tables/dt13_203.20.asp

