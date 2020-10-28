Golden Matrix Receives License to Market and Distribute White Label Sportsbook for Online Betting

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTC: GMGI), a developer and licenser of social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today said it has entered into a software license and services agreement with a leading international sports betting software and trading services provider to market and distribute a white label sportsbook platform for online betting.

Golden Matrix said it will be authorized to sub-license the sportsbook to GMGI’s existing casino operators – which currently number over 400 – and other potential licensed operators in regulated markets. Recurring monthly fees received from sub-licensees will be shared between the platform provider and GMGI.

“Obviously,” said Golden Matrix CEO Brian Goodman, “we are thrilled by this opportunity to enter the burgeoning sports betting market with a superior product offering. This state-of-the-art sports platform has already obtained a gaming license in multiple states in the USA. We believe our company’s expansion into sports betting has been widely anticipated and desired by both operators and players; and our participation in this new vertical market will not only boost overall revenues and profits, but also strengthen GMGI’s ability going forward to introduce sports betting in new geographic markets.”

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.

Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

