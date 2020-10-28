 

VSaaS Market worth $4.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:30  |  64   |   |   

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "VSaaS Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential, Public Facilities, Military & Defense, and Industrial) and Region-Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. Low cost of investment, rise in demand for real-time surveillance data, and flexible scalability offered by VSaaS are the major factors driving the growth of the VSaaS market. The integration of VSaaS with access control and alarm systems increased the penetration of smart devices. The rise in demand for VSaaS across retail and commercial verticals owing to COVID-19 is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the VSaaS market during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Ask for PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=773

The VSaaS market includes players like ADT (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company (Canada), and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US). These players have a strong market presence for video surveillance solutions across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW.

Low cost of investment

In VSaaS, video data is managed by service providers at a significantly low cost. The data is stored on the cloud. Thus, physical data storage devices and personnel are not required, which reduces a substantial amount of IT staffing cost, including salaries, benefits, and other associated costs. Increased adoption of consumer surveillance cameras, which are mainly wireless and can be installed by end users easily, is being observed. Many players have emerged in this space in recent years, such as Google Nest, Ring, and Arlo. Some of the players offer camera and cloud surveillance as a combined solution, with different subscription plans for different needs of different businesses. By removing the expense of purchasing servers, hard drives, and, end users can save hundreds of dollars on equipment and invest that money into additional cameras or other aspects of their business. Therefore, VSaaS reduces upfront capital costs.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: TMR
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Increased Focus of Food Manufacturers to Retain Products' Nutritional Value Stimulates Sales Opportunities in Food Cans Market: TMR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR: 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Russian application of Sputnik V vaccine for WHO vaccine prequalification among the first ...
Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease