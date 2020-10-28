VSaaS Market worth $4.7 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " VSaaS Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type (Hosted, Managed, and Hybrid), Vertical (Commercial, Infrastructure, Residential, Public Facilities, Military & Defense, and Industrial) and Region-Global Forecast to 2025" , published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2020 to 2025. Low cost of investment, rise in demand for real-time surveillance data, and flexible scalability offered by VSaaS are the major factors driving the growth of the VSaaS market. The integration of VSaaS with access control and alarm systems increased the penetration of smart devices. The rise in demand for VSaaS across retail and commercial verticals owing to COVID-19 is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the VSaaS market during the forecast period.

The VSaaS market includes players like ADT (US), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Axis Communications AB (Sweden), Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions Company (Canada), and Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (US). These players have a strong market presence for video surveillance solutions across various countries in Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW.

In VSaaS, video data is managed by service providers at a significantly low cost. The data is stored on the cloud. Thus, physical data storage devices and personnel are not required, which reduces a substantial amount of IT staffing cost, including salaries, benefits, and other associated costs. Increased adoption of consumer surveillance cameras, which are mainly wireless and can be installed by end users easily, is being observed. Many players have emerged in this space in recent years, such as Google Nest, Ring, and Arlo. Some of the players offer camera and cloud surveillance as a combined solution, with different subscription plans for different needs of different businesses. By removing the expense of purchasing servers, hard drives, and, end users can save hundreds of dollars on equipment and invest that money into additional cameras or other aspects of their business. Therefore, VSaaS reduces upfront capital costs.