 

Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expanding Radnor Office, Welcoming Julia C. Wirts, CFA as Portfolio Manager

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:30  |  41   |   |   

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, announces that Julia C. Wirts, CFA has joined the firm as a Radnor-based portfolio manager.

Ms. Wirts was most recently an investment advisor at Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth in Philadelphia. In this role, she constructed and actively managed client portfolios for individuals and families with more than $20 million in investable assets. Ms. Wirts also worked closely with other firm advisors to deliver an integrated wealth management experience to these individuals and families. In addition, Ms. Wirts also helped build out Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth’s socially responsible investing (SRI) platform, and wrote thought leadership papers on SRI and other investment themes. She was previously a portfolio analyst and international investment manager at Philadelphia International Advisors, a spinoff from the Glenmede Trust Company. Ms. Wirts began her career as an associate at The Pew Charitable Trusts in Philadelphia.

“Julia’s experiences working with clients and colleagues to customize financial plans and portfolios around individual investment objectives and risk parameters makes her an ideal fit within our organization,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Her longstanding relationships in the Philadelphia area will also benefit us as we continue to expand our presence there.”

Ms. Wirts is the second new addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s Radnor office since the firm acquired The Pennsylvania Trust Company, which had approximately $4 billion in assets under management, earlier this year. Fiduciary Trust International recently announced the arrival of Amanda Rice as a senior portfolio manager based in Radnor.

“We seek to provide clients with personalized trust, estate, financial and tax planning, tax preparation, investment management, and other services as part of a holistic, collaborative wealth management experience,” said George C. McFarland Jr., regional managing director and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s Pennsylvania region. “Now more than ever, we are committed to adding experienced and dedicated professionals in our Radnor office who can help us deliver long-term peace of mind to more clients in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”

Ms. Wirts received her master of public administration (MPA), with a concentration in public finance and management, from the University of Pennsylvania. She also graduated cum laude from Trinity College with a bachelor of arts in political science. Ms. Wirts is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and belongs to The Acorn Club, where she oversees the organization’s investment portfolio and sits on the investment and finance committees.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $82 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

Copyright 2020. Fiduciary Trust International. All rights reserved.

Franklin Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
IBM Board Approves Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
The TJX Companies, Inc. Elects C. Kim Goodwin to Board of Directors
Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. and MP Materials Announce Effectiveness of Registration Statement ...
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
20.10.20
Franklin Universal Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
20.10.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Declares Monthly Distribution
15.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
14.10.20
Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Sources of Monthly Dividend Distribution
12.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Month-End Assets Under Management
10.10.20
Franklin Resources, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results on October 27, 2020
06.10.20
Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
02.10.20
LYNX: Dividendenaristokrat mit 5,4% Dividende und 20% Potenzial
01.10.20
Templeton Global Income Fund (“GIM”) Announces Distribution