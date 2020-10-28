Fiduciary Trust International Continues Expanding Radnor Office, Welcoming Julia C. Wirts, CFA as Portfolio Manager

Ms. Wirts was most recently an investment advisor at Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth in Philadelphia. In this role, she constructed and actively managed client portfolios for individuals and families with more than $20 million in investable assets. Ms. Wirts also worked closely with other firm advisors to deliver an integrated wealth management experience to these individuals and families. In addition, Ms. Wirts also helped build out Hawthorn, PNC Family Wealth’s socially responsible investing (SRI) platform, and wrote thought leadership papers on SRI and other investment themes. She was previously a portfolio analyst and international investment manager at Philadelphia International Advisors, a spinoff from the Glenmede Trust Company. Ms. Wirts began her career as an associate at The Pew Charitable Trusts in Philadelphia.

“Julia’s experiences working with clients and colleagues to customize financial plans and portfolios around individual investment objectives and risk parameters makes her an ideal fit within our organization,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Her longstanding relationships in the Philadelphia area will also benefit us as we continue to expand our presence there.”

Ms. Wirts is the second new addition to Fiduciary Trust International’s Radnor office since the firm acquired The Pennsylvania Trust Company, which had approximately $4 billion in assets under management, earlier this year. Fiduciary Trust International recently announced the arrival of Amanda Rice as a senior portfolio manager based in Radnor.

“We seek to provide clients with personalized trust, estate, financial and tax planning, tax preparation, investment management, and other services as part of a holistic, collaborative wealth management experience,” said George C. McFarland Jr., regional managing director and head of Fiduciary Trust International’s Pennsylvania region. “Now more than ever, we are committed to adding experienced and dedicated professionals in our Radnor office who can help us deliver long-term peace of mind to more clients in Philadelphia and the surrounding communities.”

Ms. Wirts received her master of public administration (MPA), with a concentration in public finance and management, from the University of Pennsylvania. She also graduated cum laude from Trinity College with a bachelor of arts in political science. Ms. Wirts is a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society of Philadelphia, and belongs to The Acorn Club, where she oversees the organization’s investment portfolio and sits on the investment and finance committees.

About Fiduciary Trust International

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth management firm headquartered in New York, NY, has served individuals, families, endowments and foundations since 1931. With over $82 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2020, the firm specializes in strategic wealth planning, investment management and trust and estate services, as well as tax and custody services. The New York-based firm and its subsidiaries maintain offices in Coral Gables, FL, Boca Raton, FL, St. Petersburg, FL, Radnor, PA, Lincoln, MA, Los Angeles, CA, San Mateo, CA, San Francisco, CA, Washington, DC, Wilmington, DE, and Arlington, VA. For more information, please visit fiduciarytrust.com, and for the latest updates, follow Fiduciary Trust International on LinkedIn and Twitter: @FiduciaryTrust.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE: BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton’s mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, alternatives and custom multi-asset solutions. With offices in over 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has more than 70 years of investment experience and approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2020. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com.

