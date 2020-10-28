UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing Viruses

Financialnewsmedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pandemic has hurt a large number of businesses but there are some segments that are actually growing not just in spite of the pandemic, but in response to it! The global UC-V market is one of the latter. In many countries hospitals and healthcare institutions are working around the clock to treat patients and clean surfaces with UV-C radiation. Many believe that UV-C radiation can have a meaningful contribution based on existing evidence. Studies show that UV-C radiation, which is invisible to the human eye in the wavelength between 200 – 280 nanometers (nm), at the specific wavelength of 253.7 nm it can be used for disinfection or purification as it breaks the DNA of micro-organisms and makes them harmless. UV-C radiation can be used to eliminate viruses, bacteria and molds from water, air and surfaces. UVC radiation is a known disinfectant for air, water, and nonporous surfaces. UVC radiation has effectively been used for decades to reduce the spread of bacteria, such as tuberculosis. For this reason, UVC lamps are often called "germicidal" lamps.

Hospitals, other healthcare institutions and public spaces, including schools (during nights or after closing when no persons are in the room) can design UV-C installations and/or cleaning schedules for using UV-C radiation that can help in neutralizing viruses. It will also eliminate any other virus that could complicate the recovery of patients, both now and in the future. As such, UV-C can help to eliminate the COVID-19 virus from surfaces and reduce the risk of future virus outbreaks. The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) reported that it: "… believes that UV disinfection technologies can play a role in a multiple barrier approach to reducing the transmission of the virus causing COVID-19, SARS-CoV-2, based on current disinfection data and empirical evidence. UV is a known disinfectant for air, water and surfaces that can help to mitigate the risk of acquiring an infection in contact with the COVID-19 virus when applied correctly. "The IUVA has assembled leading experts from around the world to develop guidance on the effective use of UV technology, as a disinfection measure, to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 virus. Established in 1999, the IUVA is a nonprofit dedicated to the advancement of ultraviolet technologies to help address public health and environmental concerns," says Dr. Ron Hofmann, Professor at the University of Toronto, and President of the IUVA."