 

AppTech Corp. Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations Advisory Services

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppTech Corp. (“AppTech”) (OTC Pink Open Market: APCX), a fintech company, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor/public relations services. EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Virgil Llapitan, Executive Vice President of AppTech, commented, “We are delighted to welcome EMC to the AppTech team. Their expertise in the industry will be a great asset as we continue to develop and launch our payment technology.”

James Painter, President of EMC, said, “We are pleased to represent AppTech Corp. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, market sector, and the overall business strategy. We see a blue ocean in fintech.”

About AppTech
AppTech Corp. is a financial technology company utilizing innovative payment processing technologies to complement its core merchant services capabilities. Its patented and proprietary software for merchant services, text marketing and lead generation are licensable or available through a suite of synergistic offerings. AppTech is developing an enterprise-grade text payment system using the simplicity and familiarity of text messaging with multi-factor authentication to ensure security. AppTech also offers digital marketing, software development, mobile app development, website development, website hosting & comprehensive payment processing for brick-and-mortar operations, e-commerce and ACH. For more information about our company, please visit: www.apptechcorp.com

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Clermont, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented with the goal of seeking attractive emerging companies and concentrating its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC’s website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statement” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include, but are not limited to, any statements relating to our growth strategy and product development programs and any other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

James S. Painter III 
Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
390 North Orange Avenue, Suite 2300
Orlando, FL, US, 32801

Media Contact:
(760) 707-5959 X115
media@apptechcorp.com

Investor Relations Contact:
(760) 707-5955
ir@apptechcorp.com

 


