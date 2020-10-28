 

Waste Management Equipment Market to Reach $55.63 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 4.1% CAGR Allied Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:50  |  64   |   |   

- Increase in urban population, surge in the amount of waste generation, stringent government regulations, and rise in environmental awareness towards industrial waste recycling drive the growth of the global waste management equipment market

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Waste Management Equipment Market by Product Type, (Waste Disposal Equipment and Waste Recycling & Sorting Equipment), Waste Type (Hazardous and Non-hazardous), and Application (Industrial Waste, Municipal Waste, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global waste management equipment industry generated $ 45.75 billion in 2019, and is estimated to garner $55.63 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. 

Allied Market Research Logo

Prime determinants of growth

Increase in urban population, surge in the amount of waste generation, stringent government regulations, and rise in environmental awareness towards industrial waste recycling drive the growth of the global waste management equipment market. However, lack of awareness in developing countries and high initial capital investment restrain the market growth. On the other hand, high growth potential in the emerging countries is anticipated to create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario

  • Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various companies in the global waste management equipment market have put their businesses on halt.
  • The disturbances in operations have affected the sales of the waste management equipment globally.
  • The disruptions in supply chain have resulted in the shortage of raw materials, thereby impacting the manufacturing processes of waste management equipment.  

Download Report Sample (211  Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/7549

The waste recycling & sorting equipment segment to maintain its dominant position by 2027

Based on product type, the waste recycling & sorting equipment segment accounted for the highest share in 2019, contributing to more than half of the global waste management equipment market, and is expected to maintain its dominant position based on revenue throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2027. Rapid industrialization and shift of industrial production from developed to developing regions have augmented the segment growth. In addition, rise in environment related awareness towards industrial waste recycling, is another factor driving the growth of the segment.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: TMR
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Increased Focus of Food Manufacturers to Retain Products' Nutritional Value Stimulates Sales Opportunities in Food Cans Market: TMR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR: 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Russian application of Sputnik V vaccine for WHO vaccine prequalification among the first ...
Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease