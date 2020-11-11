AliExpress Kicks Off 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival By Breaking Down Cross-Border Barriers

Themed "Shop Endless Wonders on AliExpress", this year's event will see three times more overseas merchants participating versus last year. Localized campaigns will offer fun shopping experiences and a variety of value-for-money choices for worldwide online shoppers from 00.00 PST November 11 to 24:00 PST November 12.

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers from around the world recover from the effects of a changed world, AliExpress today kicked off the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, rolling out enhancements and initiatives aimed to foster cross-border ties during the festival.

"11.11 has grown to be the biggest global shopping festival since its inception in 2008. To support our merchants and consumers in overcoming the challenges brought by COVID-19, we continue to harness technological innovations, valuable consumer insights and logistics infrastructure enhancements for a seamless e-commerce experience," said Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress. "Through digital innovation, AliExpress is committed to our vision of developing truly global e-commerce – empowering sellers all over to tap into overseas opportunities and continually delighting international audiences with more variety and value from anywhere in the world."

11.11 Global Shopping Festival gets bigger

In 2019, merchants from Spain, Italy, Turkey and Russia participated in the annual event for the first time and witnessed great success. SUIE, an Italian retailer known for its quality leather bags, saw its daily sales surge 125 times, with 60% of its sales coming from Russia. Saillakers, a renowned Turkish footwear brand, sold to festival shoppers in more than 20 countries and saw transactions in the first 24 hours of shopping surge to 25 times the brand's average daily sales.

This year, the number of international merchants outside of China participating in the Festival has increased more than threefold, and the number of products introduced at the annual event is five times 2019 figures.

While most of the merchants participating are SMEs, there are some international brands that will make their Festival debut, such as Oral B, Braun, Lego, Olay, who joined AliExpress this year to leverage the platform's digital assets and services, as well as outreach to consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.