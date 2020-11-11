 

AliExpress Kicks Off 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival By Breaking Down Cross-Border Barriers

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 14:56  |  56   |   |   

Alibaba Group's global retail online marketplace invites consumers worldwide to "Shop Endless Wonders"

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As retailers from around the world recover from the effects of a changed world, AliExpress today kicked off the 2020 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, rolling out enhancements and initiatives aimed to foster cross-border ties during the festival.

Themed "Shop Endless Wonders on AliExpress", this year's event will see three times more overseas merchants participating versus last year. Localized campaigns will offer fun shopping experiences and a variety of value-for-money choices for worldwide online shoppers from 00.00 PST November 11 to 24:00 PST November 12.

Alibaba Group’s global retail online marketplace invites consumers worldwide to “Shop Endless Wonders on AliExpress

"11.11 has grown to be the biggest global shopping festival since its inception in 2008. To support our merchants and consumers in overcoming the challenges brought by COVID-19, we continue to harness technological innovations, valuable consumer insights and logistics infrastructure enhancements for a seamless e-commerce experience," said Wang Mingqiang, general manager of AliExpress. "Through digital innovation, AliExpress is committed to our vision of developing truly global e-commerce – empowering sellers all over to tap into overseas opportunities and continually delighting international audiences with more variety and value from anywhere in the world."

11.11 Global Shopping Festival gets bigger

In 2019, merchants from Spain, Italy, Turkey and Russia participated in the annual event for the first time and witnessed great success. SUIE, an Italian retailer known for its quality leather bags, saw its daily sales surge 125 times, with 60% of its sales coming from Russia. Saillakers, a renowned Turkish footwear brand, sold to festival shoppers in more than 20 countries and saw transactions in the first 24 hours of shopping surge to 25 times the brand's average daily sales.

This year, the number of international merchants outside of China participating in the Festival has increased more than threefold, and the number of products introduced at the annual event is five times 2019 figures.

While most of the merchants participating are SMEs, there are some international brands that will make their Festival debut, such as Oral B, Braun, Lego, Olay, who joined AliExpress this year to leverage the platform's digital assets and services, as well as outreach to consumers in more than 200 countries and regions.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Growing Preference for Clean Propulsion Systems to Underscore Growth in Global Marine Hybrid Propulsion Market: TMR
Protein Ingredients Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 91.89 Billion by 2027 - Valuates Reports
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Increased Focus of Food Manufacturers to Retain Products' Nutritional Value Stimulates Sales Opportunities in Food Cans Market: TMR
Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare Market to Reach US$ 26.5 Billion by 2025, Globally |CAGR: 41%| UnivDatos Market Insights
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Russian application of Sputnik V vaccine for WHO vaccine prequalification among the first ...
Intracranial Stents Market to Clock CAGR of 10.4% during 2018-2026, New Approaches in Stroke ...
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease