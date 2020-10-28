 

Accenture Helping Siemens Gamesa Transform and Enhance Its HR Operations

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is helping Siemens Gamesa, a global leader in renewable energy, develop and implement a cloud-based state-of-the-art human resources (HR) solution to streamline its HR operations, reduce operating costs and improve the employee experience.

Accenture helps Siemens Gamesa to transform and enhance its HR operations (Photo: Business Wire)

Created from the 2017 merger of Siemens Wind and Gamesa, Siemens Gamesa is one of the world’s largest wind-turbine manufacturers and a leading provider of related services.

As part of its work, Accenture is consolidating Siemens Gamesa’s multiple HR functions and capabilities to create a single integrated HR platform that spans the full employee lifecycle, from recruiting and onboarding to workforce administration, compensation and benefits, pre-payroll activities and performance management.

The solution will integrate a variety of technology tools, including Avature for candidate relationship management and Harqen, a recruiting tool for facilitating video interviews. Accenture will operate and maintain the new platform as part of a multi-year agreement.

“We are transforming, standardizing and digitizing our HR processes while consolidating them into a single, unified global platform,” said Javier Fernandez-Combarro, Siemens Gamesa’s human resources director. “The program will help us drive consistency and efficiency in our HR operations — providing a better employee experience and increased service levels.”

Eric Schaeffer, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its Industrial practice globally, said, “Siemens Gamesa understands the value that high-quality streamlined HR services can provide to its workforce and its bottom line.”

Patrick Vollmer, a managing director at Accenture who leads its Industrial Equipment practice in Austria, Switzerland, Germany and Russia and serves as global client account lead for Siemens Gamesa, added, “We are excited to work with Siemens Gamesa on this critical project to transform their HR capabilities and services, which are helping them become more efficient and differentiated in terms of their recruitment efforts.”

