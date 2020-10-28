 

Sompo International Names New Head of Asian Risk Solutions in the U.S.

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
28.10.2020, 15:00  |  30   |   |   

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sompo International Holdings Ltd., a Bermuda-based specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, announced today the appointment of Ms. Sara Gundersen as Executive Vice President, Asian Risk Solutions Segment Leader within its Sompo Global Risk Solutions (GRS) business unit.

In her new role, Ms. Gundersen will lead the growth strategy, underwriting discipline, production, business and product development, expense control and profitability for the Sompo GRS U.S. Asian Risk Solutions team which focuses on large, middle and small Asian-based accounts with U.S. operations, including the unit’s global Japanese clients. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President – Eastern Territory, Financial Institutions and Professional Services P&C Industry Vertical Leader for Sompo GRS and Large Accounts Casualty Underwriting Manager for the Sompo GRS Asian Risk Solutions segment. Ms. Gundersen has over 20 years of experience in various underwriting and management positions in the industry, including 15 years at Chubb where she served as Vice President and leader of the middle market underwriting practice. She will report to Michael Chang and continue to be based in New York.

Mr. Michael Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Sompo Global Risk Solutions at Sompo International, said: “We are thrilled that Sara will lead our Asian Risk Solutions business in the U.S. As one of our industry vertical leaders, she has helped to develop and strengthen client relationships in our target markets and demonstrated her ability to take an integrated approach to underwriting, claims and risk control to deliver white glove service to our clients and brokers. We are excited to put Sara’s extensive underwriting and leadership experience to work on behalf of our Asian-interest accounts in the U.S.”  

Sompo GRS provides a client-centric white-glove service approach by offering comprehensive multi-line capabilities to accounts in select industry verticals including real estate, hospitality, financial institutions, life sciences, technology and professional services. Taking a holistic approach to risk management, the unit offers commercial property, primary casualty (general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation), lead umbrella, and environmental coverages, as well as parametric natural catastrophe products to small, middle-market and large accounts across target industry verticals in the U.S., Mexico and Europe. Sompo GRS also offers the same level of sophisticated services and coverages to Asian-interest accounts in the U.S. and Mexico.

About Sompo International

Sompo International Holdings Ltd. is a global specialty provider of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, headquartered in Bermuda. Sompo International companies are wholly owned subsidiaries of Sompo Holdings, Inc., whose core business encompasses one of the largest property and casualty insurance groups in the Japanese domestic market. We maintain excellent financial strength as evidenced by the ratings of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best (XV size category) and A+ (Strong) from Standard and Poor’s on our principal operating subsidiaries.

For more information about Sompo International, please visit www.sompo-intl.com.

Contact
Sompo International
Cara Gallagher
SVP, Marketing ＆ Communications
Phone: + 1 917 421 4973
Email: cagallagher@sompo-intl.com




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
First Solar, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Repligen Corporation Announces Agreement to Acquire Bioprocess Systems Innovator ARTeSYN ...
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. Names Rob C. Holmes Chief Executive Officer and President
AVITA Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Novartis announces collaboration with Molecular Partners to develop two DARPin therapies designed ...
CLINUVEL to Trial Innovative Drug in Stroke
Galera Therapeutics Announces Interim Data from Pilot Phase 1/2 Trial of GC4419 in Combination with ...
Bombardier Expands Customer Support Footprint in Asia-Pacific with Establishment of New Service ...
Carlsberg A/S Q3 Trading Statement and Earnings Upgrade
Titel
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Pacific Ethanol Announces Strategic Realignment to Focus on Specialty Alcohols and Essential ...
Plug Power Develops New GenDrive Products for The European Market
U.K. MHRA Clears CytoDyn to File its BLA for Leronlimab as One Injection per Week for Combination ...
Taat Publishes Gallery of Commercial-Scale Production by Contract Tobacco Manufacturer in ...
Tesla Releases Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
CytoDyn Appoints Mahboob Rahman, M.D., Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer
PyroGenesis Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange
Orocobre Limited: Olaroz Operational Update
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Release Date, Conference ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Director Declaration
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...