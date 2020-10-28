ReelTime's Latest VR Series Slated for Amazon Prime Video's 50 Million Plus Subscribers and 171 Million Active VR Users Worldwide Utilizes ReelTime's Proprietary and Patented Technologies

The series which showcases unique resort properties is slated to debut on Amazon Prime Video and is expected to be able to be seen by its more than 50 million US/UK Amazon Prime Video Viewers. The series will also be available to the 171 million active VR users worldwide, distributed over numerous VR delivery portals including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, PS4, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others.

Seattle, WA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC:RLTR) announced that its new Virtual Reality series is being produced utilizing its state of the art Virtual Reality production capabilities and its proprietary "Ubiquiview" technologies.

Earlier this year, marking another pioneering achievement by ReelTime VR and another landmark first for Amazon Prime Video, ReelTime VR’s VR travel series "In Front of View" starring international superstar Front Montgomery and her daughter Leonie Montgomery became the first and only content provider in the world to have shot a live-action series in full 360 Virtual Reality that had been adapted to, and able to be seen as a series on Amazon Prime Video.

ReelTime’s VR capabilities, which were showcased in Inc. Magazines' March 24th issue, solves the monetization problem of high production cost in relationship to the size of the potential audience that has thwarted VR content creation. Using ReelTime process and Ubiquiview technology, content can be shot in VR yet made available to major networks and other flat content portals as well. By expanding the number of potential viewers from only those with a VR headset to nearly all widely used formats, traditional monetization via product placement, embedded advertising, pre- and post-roll sponsorships, etc. become possible.

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "The industry has come a long way since green screen and CGI were introduced. ReelTime’s new filming and environment creating technologies open up so many possibilities that simply did not exist only a few years ago."

According to a report by ResearchAndMarkets.com SVOD revenues for 138 countries will reach $100 billion by 2025, doubled from the $50 billion recorded in 2019. SVOD revenues will exceed $1 billion in 16 countries by 2025, doubled from eight countries in 2019. The US will remain the SVOD revenue leader by a considerable distance - adding nearly $18 billion between 2019 and 2025 to take its total to $42 billion. The number of SVOD subscriptions will increase by 529 million between 2019 and 2025 to 1,170 million. China and the US will together account for 51% of the global total by 2025.