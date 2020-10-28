 

Shaw Business Partners With Teck and Nokia to Launch Western Canada’s First Dedicated 5G-Ready Private LTE Network for Mining Systems

By leveraging Shaw’s licensed spectrum, the custom-built Private LTE network will provide fast, secure 5G-ready connectivity for Teck

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business today announced the deployment of Western Canada’s first-ever industrial-grade Private LTE network for mining systems for Teck Resources Limited (Teck) – providing significantly greater coverage and connectivity at Teck’s Elkview Operations in British Columbia.

Developed by Shaw in partnership with Nokia, Western Canada’s first Private LTE network for mining systems was created to support the deployment of Teck’s RACE21 program designed to transform how the company mines by harnessing technology and innovation.

Shaw Business’ industrial-grade and 5G-ready Private LTE network built exclusively for Teck will provide greater coverage and reliability as compared to the traditional, non-dedicated wireless networks currently offered by competitors in the marketplace. Additionally, this new Private LTE network will help Teck deliver significant value and efficiencies at their Elkview Operations. Teck is also looking at opportunities for using 5G-ready Private LTE network technology at other operations.

“Teck’s RACE21 program aims to generate new value, reduce operating costs and significantly improve safety, sustainability and productivity at our operations, and improving network infrastructure will support achieving those goals,” said Andrew Milner, Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer, Teck.

Shaw Business leveraged its licensed spectrum portfolio and experienced technical staff to build the 5G-ready Private LTE network that provides the coverage, mobility, security, and reliability required to optimize the modern digital mine. The network is based upon Nokia’s industrial-grade Private Wireless solution.

Because this network solution is fully private, Teck can operate mission critical applications without the conflict of any outside IT and operations constraints that are prevalent in similar non-dedicated wireless networks.

“The global economy is on the verge of the next industrial revolution — a change that will be driven entirely by 5G and other advanced connected technologies,” says Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. “Through this project, we were able to combine our spectrum assets with our deep industry knowledge and sector expertise to help Teck boost productivity, efficiency, and improve safety while transforming their network infrastructure to deliver significant operational value.”

