Panostaja Oyj’s Financial Information Release Dates and Annual General Meeting



Panostaja Group’s financial year will end on 31st October, 2020. The financial results for the year ending on 31st October 2020 will be published on 11th December 2020.

Panostaja Oyj's Annual General Meeting will be held on 5th February 2021.

Annual report will be available at the address www.panostaja.fi on week 2/2021.



Panostaja Oyj will publish three reviews during the financial year 1.11.2020-31.10.2021.



The publication dates for financial information will be as follows:



Business Review 1 November 2020-31 January 2021 (3 months) 16 March 2021



Half Year Report 1 November 2020-30 April 2021 (6 months) 3 June 2021



Business Review 1 November 2020-31 July 2021 (9 months) 2 September 2021



Panostaja Oyj

Tapio Tommila

CEO



For further information, please contact Mr. Tapio Tommila, mobile +358 40 527 6311.



Panostaja is an investment company developing Finnish SMEs in the role of an active shareholder. The company aims to be the most sought-after partner for business owners selling their companies as well as for the best managers and investors. Together with its partners, Panostaja strives to increase shareholder value and create Finnish success stories. Panostaja has a majority holding in seven investment targets. Panostaja’s shares (PNA1V) are quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchange. In the 2019 financial year, the Group’s net sales totaled MEUR 190.