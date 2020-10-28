 

TechnipFMC’s Schilling Robotics Selects Energid Technologies’ Actin Robotic Control Software for GEMINI ROV System

BEDFORD, Mass., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energid Technologies, provider of Actin, the premier Robotics Software Development Kit (SDK), and Schilling Robotics, a division of TechnipFMC and supplier of the world’s most advanced work class Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), announce the selection of Actin for Schilling Robotics’ new automated GEMINI ROV System. Schilling Robotics is leveraging advanced motion control features of the Actin software to enhance the performance and effectiveness of the GEMINI manipulators, one of the many break-through features of the GEMINI ROV.

The GEMINI ROV System is the next generation of advanced work class ROV providing unprecedented productivity and reliability for the most complex deep-water intervention tasks in oil and gas developments worldwide. With a depth rating of up to 4,000 meters, the ROV has access to over 30 subsea exchangeable tools and can remain subsea for one month, enabling 24/7 operations without recovery for tooling reconfiguration.

“GEMINI incorporates our next generation manipulators featuring technology and operating advancements on several levels. In addition to integrated hydraulics, electric power and communications, Energid’s Actin software gives us force and motion control features that allow the manipulators to do complex manipulation tasks required for oil and gas field developments more quickly and reliably, with easier operator control,” said Steve Cohan, Engineering Director, Schilling Robotics.

Actin has been used in a range of sophisticated robotic control systems spanning industrial, space and medical applications for over 18 years. The Actin SDK’s broad adaptability and included algorithms are suited for incorporating multiple real time inputs while controlling one or more robotic arm platforms, vastly reducing the normal development times to bring complex robotic applications to market. Actin’s production-grade, field-tested, control software enables advanced coordinated motion of the GEMINI robot arms, automatically handling kinematic and dynamic constraints while optimizing the arm motion in real time. This allowed the GEMINI team to efficiently implement advanced features such as visual servoing and force control.

“It has been a great opportunity for us to participate in the development of the GEMINI ROV system and help execute the ambitious goals that the team and Schilling Robotics had for the new GEMINI manipulator” said Neil Tardella, CEO of Energid. “Together with the team at Schilling, we were able to leverage the advanced features of Actin to enable the manipulators to accomplish difficult tasks in dramatically reduced times. We look forward to assisting the team as they continue to develop and deploy new features on GEMINI.”

Read more about Energid’s work in Oil and Gas here.

About Energid Technologies
Founded in 2001, Energid brings its NASA engineering roots to provide highly sophisticated motion control for industrial, medical, commercial, collaborative, and consumer robotic systems. Energid provides the industry’s premier commercial software development kit (SDK) and tasking framework that supports real-time, adaptive motion control. For developers of robotic systems in dynamic environments, on moving platforms, using multiple arms or manipulators, or with unpredictable or varying workpieces or orientations, Energid offers differentiation and dramatically faster time to market.

In 2018, Energid was acquired by Teradyne. Teradyne brings high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its Industrial Automation offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes improve productivity and lower costs. Energid continues operations under the same management and Energid’s headquarters, R&D, and engineering facilities remain in Bedford, USA. For more information, please visit www.energid.com.

2020 Energid Technologies Corporation. All rights reserved.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92ebcb2e-cbc2-4533 ... 

CONTACT: Andrew Blanchard
Investor Relations
978.370.2425
investorrelations@teradyne.com

