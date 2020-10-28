 

Summit Tech Announces Commercial Availability of its Odience 5G 8K Interactive Live Streaming Platform

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - CSMO Doug Makishima to discuss 5G MEC applications
and demonstrate the Odience platform at this week's GSMA Thrive North America
Conference

Summit Tech, the leader in IP communications and optimized interactive streaming
services for telecommunications operators, today announced commercial
availability of its Odience 5G 8K live streaming VR 360 platform (https://c212.n
et/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2962273-1&h=2168098941&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.odience.ca%2F&a
=Odience+5G+8K+live+streaming+VR+360+platform) with RCS social and ecommerce
integration at GSMA's Thrive North America featuring CTIA 5G Summit (https://c21
2.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2962273-1&h=2700336391&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsmathrive.c
om%2Fnorthamerica%2F&a=Thrive+North+America+featuring+CTIA+5G+Summit) . Summit
Tech's chief sales and marketing officer Doug Makishima will discuss 5G mobile
edge computing (MEC) applications and showcase the key features of the Odience
platform in the 5G Live: Operator Platform summit on Thursday, October 29, 2020
at 1:45pm PT at the Thrive virtual event. The Odience platform, proven on the
Amazon AWS Wavelength MEC platform and tested on Verizon's 5G network, enables
mobile network operators (MNOs) to provide next-generation user experiences such
as live Ultra HD 8K video and virtual reality calling for live event streaming,
gaming, and shopping - making life engaging and social again.

"The Odience platform is a unique end-to-end 8K 360 VR tiled video streaming
solution that seamlessly integrates social messaging, calling and sharing,
together with ecommerce AI chatbots," said Alido Di Giovanni, co-founder and
president of Summit Tech. "Combining live streaming with integrated RCS social
sharing and ecommerce integration together with 5G ultra-low latency, high
bandwidth and cloud MEC, provides a completely new personalized and immersive
social experience that MNOs can readily monetize."

"Summit Tech has contributed to GSMA's 5G Operator Platform Telco Edge
Whitepaper, and significantly to the GSMA RCS specifications," said Alex
Sinclair, chief technology officer, GSMA. "They have been quick to demonstrate
innovation through products such as Odience and their RCS solutions. They are a
leader in the standardization process and in delivering standards-compliant
products, which has led to their swift accreditation by the GSMA".

"The consumer already sees their phone as a mobile wand that puts the universe
within arms' reach. Summit's Odience platform enables consumers to summon an
