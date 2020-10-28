Summit Tech Announces Commercial Availability of its Odience 5G 8K Interactive Live Streaming Platform

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

Montreal (ots/PRNewswire) - CSMO Doug Makishima to discuss 5G MEC applicationsand demonstrate the Odience platform at this week's GSMA Thrive North AmericaConferenceSummit Tech, the leader in IP communications and optimized interactive streamingservices for telecommunications operators, today announced commercialavailability of its Odience 5G 8K live streaming VR 360 platform (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2962273-1&h=2168098941&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.odience.ca%2F&a=Odience+5G+8K+live+streaming+VR+360+platform) with RCS social and ecommerceintegration at GSMA's Thrive North America featuring CTIA 5G Summit (https://c212.net/c/link/?t=0&l=en&o=2962273-1&h=2700336391&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gsmathrive.com%2Fnorthamerica%2F&a=Thrive+North+America+featuring+CTIA+5G+Summit) . SummitTech's chief sales and marketing officer Doug Makishima will discuss 5G mobileedge computing (MEC) applications and showcase the key features of the Odienceplatform in the 5G Live: Operator Platform summit on Thursday, October 29, 2020at 1:45pm PT at the Thrive virtual event. The Odience platform, proven on theAmazon AWS Wavelength MEC platform and tested on Verizon's 5G network, enablesmobile network operators (MNOs) to provide next-generation user experiences suchas live Ultra HD 8K video and virtual reality calling for live event streaming,gaming, and shopping - making life engaging and social again."The Odience platform is a unique end-to-end 8K 360 VR tiled video streamingsolution that seamlessly integrates social messaging, calling and sharing,together with ecommerce AI chatbots," said Alido Di Giovanni, co-founder andpresident of Summit Tech. "Combining live streaming with integrated RCS socialsharing and ecommerce integration together with 5G ultra-low latency, highbandwidth and cloud MEC, provides a completely new personalized and immersivesocial experience that MNOs can readily monetize.""Summit Tech has contributed to GSMA's 5G Operator Platform Telco EdgeWhitepaper, and significantly to the GSMA RCS specifications," said AlexSinclair, chief technology officer, GSMA. "They have been quick to demonstrateinnovation through products such as Odience and their RCS solutions. They are aleader in the standardization process and in delivering standards-compliantproducts, which has led to their swift accreditation by the GSMA"."The consumer already sees their phone as a mobile wand that puts the universewithin arms' reach. Summit's Odience platform enables consumers to summon an