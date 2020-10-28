Northern Trust Front Office Solutions Delivers Advanced Research Management and Investment Analysis Features for Asset Owners

Front Office Solutions is an integrated, cloud-based service and data platform that enables investment offices to view and analyze data from disparate sources across all asset classes in one central repository. It serves complex asset owners including foundations, endowments, family offices, pensions and outsourced chief investment officers (OCIOs) with the data they need, in the format they need it, enabling them to make informed decisions that help them excel at their strategies and optimize performance.

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has launched Research Management and Investment Analysis modules in its Front Office Solutions tool for institutional investors managing sophisticated portfolios, including alternative investments. The web-based tool addresses complex asset owners’ needs for a superior unified capability to support their investment strategy through increased data capacity, faster speed and highly flexible custom reporting abilities.

“The volume and complexity of investment data has grown exponentially in recent years, and our new modules enable clients to harness that data for powerful insights,” said Melanie Pickett, head of Northern Trust Front Office Solutions. “Applying emerging technologies to the specific needs of multi-asset class investors, this tool provides clients with valuable information and the confidence to make decisions that ensure their portfolio objectives are being met.”

The new Research Management module seamlessly captures the lifecycle of the entire manager selection process, including contacts, key relationships, quantitative and qualitative data, emails, documents, meeting notes, and calendar entries. A flexible data model allows users to customize views, synchronize workflows, and refine and research rules to tailor the user experience to meet individual research management flows and reporting needs.

The Investment Analysis module enables investors to evaluate a myriad of performance and risk measures across prospective, current, or historical investments alongside calculating metrics across any custom investment lens on the fly. Integrating these elements into the Front Office Solutions platform provides complex asset owners with a holistic view across which they can analyze all categories of investments, saving time and resources and ultimately helping them make better informed decisions.

“These measurements go beyond traditional mean-variance analysis and balance the needs of liquid markets and the often non-normally distributed return behavior of alternative assets” said Pickett. “This is central to Northern Trust’s laser focus on redefining and supporting the Whole Office, uniting integrated products, services and technology across the entire investment lifecycle.”

Leveraging cloud-native application development, the Research Management and Investment Analysis modules harness the scale of big data, with the addition of machine learning tools driven by artificial intelligence, for efficient and resilient document management. This enables asset allocators to consolidate disparate data from many different systems and securely store large volumes of research in a centralized repository, visible to everyone in an organization.

