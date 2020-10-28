Hemp, Inc. Set to Distribute Full King of Hemp Product Line Across Country

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), a global leader in the industrial hemp industry with bi-coastal processing centers, announced today it will be aggressively shipping its King of Hemp product line to stores across the country over the next 30-60 days. To date, the King of Hemp product line consists of Bubba Kush hemp; Pre-rolls, Fortified Pre-rolls, Caviar/Moon Rocks; and Diamonds.



According to Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc., the Company is revving up to launch one of its most aggressive marketing campaigns to date. “Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results. We’ve done just that with the King of Hemp line.”

Hemp, Inc.’s Diamonds and Crumbles (smaller Diamond pieces) are dabbable CBD products, derived from a golden-hued high CBD, THC-free distillate taken directly from the hemp plant that includes blends of valuable terpenes. Diamonds and Crumbles promise to deliver the strongest, most potent effects of any other product from the line containing between 92% and 98.7% pure CBD.

Consumption methods include, but are not limited to, utilizing a dab rig or a wax vaporizer for the fastest, strongest results. (While Hemp, Inc. does not cultivate, manufacture or produce any type of THC product, consumers of the Company’s CBD product Diamonds report that mixing Diamonds with a THC concentrate helps to mellow THC’s effects).

“Diamonds or Crumbles are the perfect way for our customers to get a pure, clean CBD dabbing experience with instant results that last,” said Perlowin.

Hemp, Inc.’s Caviar , similar to Moon Rocks, is a highly potent and rich tasting smokable product with less than 0.3% THC. It is made from Hemp, Inc.’s high-quality Southern Oregon-grown Bubba Kush hemp flower, which is covered with a THC-Free distillate (with and without added terpenes), and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. The product contains over 45% CBD and over 10% CBG.

Many people prefer to smoke their hemp products due to the speed and effectiveness of the delivery system. By entering the body through the respiratory system, there is a dramatic increase in bioavailability as compared to oral consumption. It is the fastest way to receive CBD and CBG’s potential calming and pain-relieving benefits.