Premier Inc. Honors Call to Freedom with National Award and $100,000 for Community Initiative

Sponsored by Premier and its alliance of more than 4,100 hospitals and health systems and approximately 200,000 other providers and organizations, the Premier Cares Award recognizes exemplary efforts by nonprofit community organizations to improve the health of populations in need.

Call to Freedom (CTF), based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, provides supportive services for victims of human trafficking including safe housing, mental health counseling, medical assistance, transportation and more. Since CTF’s inception in 2016, the organization has served more than 300 survivors and has secured stable employment for 90 percent of individuals residing in Marissa’s Project, CTF’s supportive housing program, within six months. The nonprofit also works with the community to educate and provide resources on combatting human trafficking.

“When an individual comes out of a human trafficking scenario, we aim to provide protection, healing and restoration of the body, mind and soul,” said Becky Rasmussen, Executive Director of Call to Freedom. “At Call to Freedom, we work as a community bridge to connect these victims and survivors with the resources and services they need, including having a safe space to go and a friendly face to talk to. We are so grateful to Premier for recognizing the incredible work of our frontline providers and honoring our efforts with the Premier Cares Award. These funds will ensure every client has the resources and support they need, while allowing us to educate, train and advocate to reduce human trafficking in South Dakota and the region.”

Medical care is one of the top concerns for survivors of human trafficking. Call to Freedom has collaborated with Avera Health, an integrated health system and Premier member based in Sioux Falls, to establish best practices and protocols for the needs of this population. Working with case managers from both organizations, clinicians in Avera’s emergency departments are able to treat the victims without any questions, guaranteeing confidentiality and an atmosphere of safety during their visits.