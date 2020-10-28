Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Updates Shareholders on New York State's Determination to Allow the Sale of CBD Edibles in the Forms of Food & Drink
The Company’s Flagship Brand Tauri-Gum is Fully Compliant With the New Rules Set Out This Week by New York State (“New York”)
NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, has today updated its shareholders with respect to New York State’s updated rules and regulations – concerning the CBD Edibles Sector. The State of New York has determined that it is allowable to sell CBD Infused Edible products in the forms of both food and drink (inclusive of chewing gum). At no time can CBD be sold in products that contain either alcohol or tobacco.
Additionally:
- NO CBD Product Can be Sold if it Contains More than 0.3% (1/333rd by Composition) THC
- No Individual Food or Beverage Product Can Contain More than 25mg of Hemp-Extracted Cannabinoids (“CBD” or “CBG”) per serving
- Food and Drink Infused with CBD and Other Hemp Extracts Must be Packaged by the Manufacturer
- Extracts can NOT be Added at the Retail Level
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. is pleased to confirm that its flagship product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, is fully compliant with all of the updated New York State rules and regulations that have been established this week. The Company believes that these new standards that have been set by New York will be helpful in driving greater market acceptance of ethical, high quality products such as Tauri-Gum.
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant) & (Vitamin C + Zinc “Immune Booster” Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
0 Kommentare