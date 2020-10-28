Tauriga Sciences, Inc. Updates Shareholders on New York State's Determination to Allow the Sale of CBD Edibles in the Forms of Food & Drink

The Company’s Flagship Brand Tauri-Gum is Fully Compliant With the New Rules Set Out This Week by New York State (“New York”)

NEW YORK, NY, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional “supplement” chewing gums (Flavors: Pomegranate, Blood Orange, Peach-Lemon, Pear Bellini, Mint, Black Currant) as well as two ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, has today updated its shareholders with respect to New York State’s updated rules and regulations – concerning the CBD Edibles Sector. The State of New York has determined that it is allowable to sell CBD Infused Edible products in the forms of both food and drink (inclusive of chewing gum). At no time can CBD be sold in products that contain either alcohol or tobacco.