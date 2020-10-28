 

CoreLogic Issues Statement

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today issued the following statement in response to a recent media report regarding a potential acquisition:

“In light of recent market speculation, CoreLogic today confirmed it is engaging with third parties indicating preliminary interest based on public information in the potential acquisition of the Company at a value at or above $80 per share.

“No decision has been made to enter into a transaction at this time, and the Company can offer no assurance that it will enter into any transaction in the future or, if entered into, what the terms of any such transaction would be. The Company does not intend to comment further on market speculation or disclose further developments unless and until it deems further disclosure to be appropriate or required.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to expected financial results in the second quarter and second half of the year, and overall mortgage market volumes. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: any potential impact resulting from COVID-19; our ability to protect our information systems against data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; limitations on access to or increase in prices for data from external sources, including government and public record sources; changes in applicable government legislation, regulations and the level of regulatory scrutiny affecting our customers or us, including with respect to consumer financial services and the use of public records and consumer data; systems interruptions that may impair the delivery of our products and services; difficult conditions in the mortgage and consumer lending industries and the economy generally; risks related to the outsourcing of services and international operations; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of certain acquisitions and/or divestitures and the timing thereof; and impairments in our goodwill or other intangible assets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

