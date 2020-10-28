 

Ventev Awarded Patent for Innovative T-Bar Bracket for Aruba 500 Series Access Points

28.10.2020, 15:34  |  34   |   |   

Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ: TESS), announced it has been awarded another patent – this one for its new, industry-leading T-Bar Bracket designed for mounting Aruba 500 Series Access Points.

Ventev’s innovative T-Bar Bracket for Aruba 500 Series Access Points offers a mounting solution for Aruba 505, 515, 535, and 555 access points to 9/16” or 15/16” Tee Systems without requiring Aruba proprietary brackets, significantly reducing installation time and effort. Ventev’s bracket can be mounted to the access point in advance, offering customers a quick and simple solution when deploying an Aruba access point on suspended or dropped tile ceilings in corporate offices, universities, and other indoor enterprise locations.

“Ventev now holds numerous patents – a number that will we continuously add to as innovative wireless infrastructure product development remains a focus for our organization,” said Thad Lowe, Vice President, General Manager of Ventev. “At Ventev, our in-house engineering team develops unique and custom designed solutions to solve our customers’ most challenging wireless deployments. Being awarded this patent offers further evidence that Ventev remains at the forefront of wireless innovation and design.”

About Ventev Wireless Infrastructure

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS, and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial and retail customers in the wireless infrastructure and mobile device accessories markets. The company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 50,000 products from 350 of the industry’s top manufacturers, including Ventev, the innovation arm of Tessco holding 15 patents, in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry.

