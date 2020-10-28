 

First Financial Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results

TERRE HAUTE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) today announced results for the third quarter of 2020. For the three months ending September 30, 2020:

  • Net income was $14.0 million compared to $12.3 million for the same period of 2019;
     
  • Diluted net income per common share of $1.02 compared to $0.93 for the same period of 2019; and
     
  • Return on average assets was 1.28% compared to 1.33% for the three months ended September 30, 2019.

The Corporation further reported results for the nine months ending September 30, 2020:

  • Net income was $38.1 million compared to $34.5 million for the same period of 2019;
     
  • Diluted net income per common share of $2.78 compared to $2.74 for the same period of 2019; and
     
  • Return on average assets was 1.20% compared to 1.42% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

“We are pleased with our third quarter results,” said Norman L. Lowery, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In light of COVID-19 and the continuing restrictions in the four states in which we operate, we had a very solid quarter. During the quarter we focused on helping our clients who participated in the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program enacted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act apply for loan forgiveness.” Separately, we approved and processed loan modifications totaling $351 million across all portfolios. As of September 30, 2020 all but $122.4 million have returned to principal and interest payments.

Average Total Loans
Average total loans for the third quarter of 2020 were $2.77 billion versus $2.47 billion for the comparable period in 2019, an increase of $297.0 million or 12.00%.

Total Loans Outstanding
Total loans outstanding increased $85.0 million, or 3.19%, from $2.67 billion as of September 30, 2019 to $2.75 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Mr. Lowery added “We also devoted considerable effort to assisting customers refinance their existing mortgages or obtain new mortgages. This resulted in a very successful quarter for our mortgage banking department.”

Average Total Deposits
Average total deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, were $3.59 billion versus $3.02 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $576 million or 19.08%.

Total Deposits
Total deposits were $3.60 billion as of September 30, 2020, compared to $3.22 billion as of September 30, 2019, an increase of $384 million or 11.93%. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits increased $34.5 million from $3.57 billion for the quarter ending June 30, 2020.

Book Value Per Share
Book Value per share was $44.27 at September 30, 2020, compared to $40.59 at September 30, 2019.

Shareholder Equity
Shareholder equity at September 30, 2020, was $607.1 million compared to $556.6 million on September 30, 2019.

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Asset Ratio
The Corporation’s tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio was 12.07% at September 30, 2020, compared to 12.04% at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $36.5 million, an increase of 7.45% over the $34.0 million reported for the same period of 2019.

Net Interest Margin
The net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 3.99% compared to the 4.00% reported at September 30, 2019.

Nonperforming Loans
Nonperforming loans as of September 30, 2020, were $23.7 million versus $14.4 million as of September 30, 2019. The ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans and leases was 0.86% as of September 30, 2020, versus 0.54% as of September 30, 2019.

Loan Loss Provision
The provision for loan losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $4.43 million compared to the $1.50 million provision for the third quarter of 2019. The Corporation provided $1.0 million for loan and lease losses in the third quarter of 2020, increasing the year-to-date total to $3.0 million directly related to the estimate of losses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Each of the four states in which we do business continue to restrict activities affecting both our business and that of our customers, which may in turn affect loan performance,” stated Lowery.

Net Charge-Offs
Net charge-offs were $750 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 compared to $1.95 million in the same period of 2019.

Allowance for Loan Losses
The Corporation’s allowance for loan losses as of September 30, 2020, was $27.0 million compared to $19.8 million as of September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses as a percent of total loans was 0.98% as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.74% as of September 30, 2019. The Corporation's fair value adjustment due to purchase credit impaired loans was $5.6 million as of September 30, 2020.

Current Expected Credit Losses
As provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act the Corporation has elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss accounting standard.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 was $11.7 million and $9.7 million, respectively.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020, was $27.1 million compared to $27.4 million in 2019.

Efficiency Ratio
The Corporation’s efficiency ratio was 54.97% for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, versus 61.18% for the same period in 2019.

Income Taxes
Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, was $8.6 million versus $8.0 million for the same period in 2019. The effective tax rate for 2020 was 18.47% compared to 18.82% for 2019.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, First Financial has continued to meet the financial needs of our customers,” Lowery stated. “I am very proud of our associates and of their unwavering commitment to serve our customers in these challenging times.”

About First Financial Corporation
First Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:THFF) is the holding company for First Financial Bank N.A. and The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. First Financial Bank N.A. is the fifth oldest national bank in the United States, operating 81 banking centers in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tennessee. The Morris Plan Company of Terre Haute, Inc. is a state industrial chartered financial institution operating one office in Terre Haute, Indiana. Additional information is available at www.first-online.bank.

Investor Contact:
Rodger A. McHargue
Chief Financial Officer
P:  812-238-6334 
E:  rmchargue@first-online.com

    Three Months Ended Year Ended
    September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
END OF PERIOD BALANCES            
Assets   $ 4,389,996   $ 4,368,112   $ 3,988,119   $ 4,389,996   $ 3,988,119  
Deposits   $ 3,604,353   $ 3,569,893   $ 3,220,122   $ 3,604,353   $ 3,220,122  
Loans, including net deferred loan costs   $ 2,753,493   $ 2,777,083   $ 2,668,476   $ 2,753,493   $ 2,668,476  
Allowance for Loan Losses   $ 26,960   $ 23,285   $ 19,799   $ 26,960   $ 19,799  
Total Equity   $ 607,095   $ 590,284   $ 556,582   $ 607,095   $ 556,582  
Tangible Common Equity (a)   $ 519,098   $ 501,863   $ 469,904   $ 519,098   $ 469,904  
             
AVERAGE BALANCES            
Total Assets   $ 4,379,798   $ 4,317,011   $ 3,680,041   $ 4,239,866   $ 3,239,295  
Earning Assets   $ 3,776,803   $ 3,720,477   $ 3,468,396   $ 3,707,653   $ 3,043,010  
Investments   $ 1,008,303   $ 989,545   $ 995,092   $ 995,457   $ 899,188  
Loans   $ 2,768,003   $ 2,727,820   $ 2,471,346   $ 2,710,953   $ 2,140,890  
Total Deposits   $ 3,592,633   $ 3,526,529   $ 3,017,085   $ 3,463,263   $ 2,636,487  
Interest-Bearing Deposits   $ 2,887,575   $ 2,858,594   $ 2,914,816   $ 2,828,521   $ 2,315,658  
Interest-Bearing Liabilities   $ 108,236   $ 121,791   $ 113,019   $ 112,290   $ 74,737  
Total Equity   $ 603,067   $ 591,522   $ 491,586   $ 588,095   $ 471,136  
             
INCOME STATEMENT DATA            
Net Interest Income   $ 36,531   $ 35,895   $ 33,999   $ 108,776   $ 93,177  
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent (b)   $ 37,612   $ 36,962   $ 35,054   $ 111,983   $ 96,176  
Provision for Loan Losses   $ 4,425   $ 2,965   $ 1,500   $ 10,080   $ 3,200  
Non-interest Income   $ 11,739   $ 8,776   $ 9,746   $ 29,610   $ 27,125  
Non-interest Expense   $ 27,130   $ 26,883   $ 27,409   $ 81,567   $ 74,594  
Net Income   $ 14,000   $ 11,924   $ 12,257   $ 38,105   $ 34,508  
             
PER SHARE DATA            
Basic and Diluted Net Income Per Common Share   $ 1.02   $ 0.87   $ 0.93   $ 2.78   $ 2.74  
Cash Dividends Declared Per Common Share   $   $ 0.52   $   $ 0.52   $ 0.52  
Book Value Per Common Share   $ 44.27   $ 43.04   $ 40.59   $ 44.27   $ 40.59  
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (c)   $ 37.56   $ 36.68   $ 30.81   $ 37.85   $ 34.27  
Basic Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding   13,715   13,715   13,141   13,723   12,574  
                       
(a)  Tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible common equity by excluding goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholder's equity.
(b)  Net interest income fully tax equivalent is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate net interest income fully tax equivalent by adding back the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income to net interest income. We calculate the tax equivalent factor of tax exempt income by dividing tax exempt income by the net of tax rate of 75%.
(c)  Tangible book value per common share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate the factor by dividing average tangible common equity by average shares outstanding. We calculate average tangible common equity by excluding average intangible assets from average shareholder's equity.
 


Key Ratios Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Return on average assets 1.28 % 1.10 % 1.33 % 1.20 % 1.42 %
Return on average common shareholder's equity 9.29 % 8.06 % 9.97 % 8.62 % 9.74 %
Efficiency ratio 54.97 % 58.78 % 61.18 % 57.61 % 60.50 %
Average equity to average assets 13.77 % 13.70 % 13.36 % 13.87 % 14.54 %
Net interest margin (a) 3.99 % 3.97 % 4.00 % 4.03 % 4.21 %
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.32 % 0.15 % 0.24 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to loans and leases 0.98 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.98 % 0.74 %
Loan and lease loss reserve to nonperforming loans 113.89 % 101.12 % 137.45 % 113.89 % 137.45 %
Nonperforming loans to loans and leases 0.86 % 0.83 % 0.54 % 0.86 % 0.54 %
Tier 1 leverage 11.81 % 11.64 % 13.07 % 11.81 % 13.07 %
Risk-based capital - Tier 1 15.70 % 15.44 % 15.09 % 15.70 % 15.09 %
 
(a) Net interest margin is calculated on a tax equivalent basis.
                     

  

Asset Quality   Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
    2020 2020 2019 2020 2019
Accruing loans and leases past due 30-89 days   $ 13,490   $ 15,358   $ 10,462   $ 13,490   $ 10,462  
Accruing loans and leases past due 90 days or more   $ 2,948   $ 4,438   $ 744   $ 2,948   $ 744  
Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 16,628   $ 14,634   $ 9,533   $ 16,628   $ 9,533  
Total troubled debt restructuring   $ 4,097   $ 3,899   $ 4,127   $ 4,097   $ 4,127  
Other real estate owned   $ 3,577   $ 3,577   $ 3,717   $ 3,577   $ 3,717  
Nonperforming loans and other real estate owned   $ 27,138   $ 26,548   $ 18,121   $ 27,138   $ 18,121  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 30,174   $ 29,493   $ 21,725   $ 30,174   $ 21,725  
Gross charge-offs   $ 1,998   $ 1,540   $ 2,926   $ 6,442   $ 6,941  
Recoveries   $ 1,248   $ 797   $ 975   $ 3,379   $ 3,104  
Net charge-offs/(recoveries)   $ 750   $ 743   $ 1,951   $ 3,063   $ 3,837  
                                 

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 

  September 30,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
  (unaudited)
ASSETS      
Cash and due from banks $ 388,440     $ 127,426  
Federal funds sold 659     7,500  
Securities available-for-sale 956,239     926,717  
Loans:      
Commercial 1,657,083     1,584,447  
Residential 626,441     682,077  
Consumer 468,684     386,006  
  2,752,208     2,652,530  
(Less) plus:      
Net deferred loan costs 1,285     3,860  
Allowance for loan losses (26,960 )   (19,943 )
  2,726,533     2,636,447  
Restricted stock 15,012     15,394  
Accrued interest receivable 18,482     18,523  
Premises and equipment, net 62,968     62,576  
Bank-owned life insurance 95,459     94,251  
Goodwill 78,592     78,592  
Other intangible assets 9,405     10,643  
Other real estate owned 3,465     3,625  
Other assets 34,742     41,556  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,389,996     $ 4,023,250  
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
Deposits:      
Non-interest-bearing $ 709,591     $ 547,189  
Interest-bearing:      
Certificates of deposit exceeding the FDIC insurance limits 109,830     126,738  
Other interest-bearing deposits 2,784,932     2,601,430  
  3,604,353     3,275,357  
Short-term borrowings 95,249     80,119  
Other liabilities 72,454     79,193  
TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,782,901     3,465,642  
       
Shareholders’ equity      
Common stock, $.125 stated value per share;      
Authorized shares-40,000,000      
Issued shares-16,075,154 in 2020 and 16,055,466 in 2019      
Outstanding shares-13,714,524 in 2020 and 13,741,825 in 2019 2,006     2,005  
Additional paid-in capital 140,308     139,694  
Retained earnings 523,029     492,055  
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) 12,121     (7,501 )
Less: Treasury shares at cost-2,360,630 in 2020 and 2,313,641 in 2019 (70,369 )   (68,645 )
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 607,095     557,608  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,389,996     $ 4,023,250  
               

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data)

  Three Months Ended September 30,   Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
  (unaudited)
INTEREST INCOME:              
Loans, including related fees $ 34,077     $ 33,363     $ 102,335     $ 87,650  
Securities:              
Taxable 3,005     3,907     10,658     11,104  
Tax-exempt 1,994     1,959     5,940     5,699  
Other 463     366     1,265     1,017  
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 39,539     39,595     120,198     105,470  
INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Deposits 2,689     5,069     10,238     11,202  
Short-term borrowings 107     305     475     786  
Other borrowings 212     222     709     305  
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 3,008     5,596     11,422     12,293  
NET INTEREST INCOME 36,531     33,999     108,776     93,177  
Provision for loan losses 4,425     1,500     10,080     3,200  
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION              
FOR LOAN LOSSES 32,106     32,499     98,696     89,977  
NON-INTEREST INCOME:              
Trust and financial services 1,210     1,329     4,032     3,657  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 2,516     3,227     7,616     8,586  
Other service charges and fees 4,269     3,720     11,468     10,242  
Securities gains (losses), net 5     6     230     18  
Gain on sales of mortgage loans 2,910     865     4,813     1,781  
Other 829     599     1,451     2,841  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 11,739     9,746     29,610     27,125  
NON-INTEREST EXPENSE:              
Salaries and employee benefits 15,474     14,031     45,769     39,332  
Occupancy expense 2,003     1,804     6,094     5,432  
Equipment expense 2,739     2,117     7,873     5,685  
FDIC Expense 135     155     (46 )   494  
Other 6,779     9,302     21,877     23,651  
TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 27,130     27,409     81,567     74,594  
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 16,715     14,836     46,739     42,508  
Provision for income taxes 2,715     2,579     8,634     8,000  
NET INCOME 14,000     12,257     38,105     34,508  
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME              
Change in unrealized gains/(losses) on securities, net of reclassifications and taxes 2,223     4,124     18,451     22,689  
Change in funded status of post retirement benefits, net of taxes 383     303     1,171     910  
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME $ 16,606     $ 16,684     $ 57,727     $ 58,107  
PER SHARE DATA              
Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share $ 1.02     $ 0.93     $ 2.78     $ 2.74  
Weighted average number of shares outstanding (in thousands) 13,715     13,141     13,723     12,574  
                       

