 

South State Appoints First Director of Corporate Stewardship

South State today announced it has appointed LeDon Jones its first director of Corporate Stewardship.

LeDon Jones has been named the Director of Corporate Stewardship for South State Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Banks have long served as pillars in our communities and are sources of help, hope and security to our neighbors,” said John Corbett, South State CEO. “As we continue to grow and serve the Southeast, we are creating this role to help us remain intentional about our stewardship to our communities through our lending, to our team members through diversity efforts and our employee assistance program, to our environment through a focus on ESG programs, and to our future leaders through our recruiting and internship opportunities.”

Jones has 21 years of service with the company, having most recently served as director of Community Development, where he led the bank’s efforts to strengthen communities by enhancing access to capital and investment, as well as empowering community members through active engagement in financial literacy, volunteerism and enhancing access to banking services.

“South State has consistently earned top honors as an employer of choice and one of the best places to work. Recruiting and retaining top talent from diverse backgrounds is key to our continued growth and success,” said Jones. “By providing a dedicated focus on corporate stewardship, South State and the communities and organizations that we serve across the Southeast will grow and prosper together.”

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. South State Bank, N.A., the company’s nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than one million customers throughout Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia. The bank also serves clients coast to coast through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.

