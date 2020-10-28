 

TEGNA Announces Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 15:39  |  45   |   |   

TEGNA Inc.’s (NYSE: TGNA) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of seven cents per share, payable on January 4, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on December 11, 2020.

“Throughout the challenging events of 2020, TEGNA has remained intensely focused on our core five-pillar strategy,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Our financial discipline and continued operational excellence have enabled us to remain well-positioned to continue delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 63 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network and Quest. TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS) offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to a number of risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results or company actions to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these statements, including risks relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effect on U.S. and world financial markets, potential regulatory actions, changes in consumer behaviors and impacts on and modifications to TEGNA’s operations and business relating thereto and TEGNA’s ability to execute on its standalone plan. Other economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors and risks that may affect TEGNA’s operations or financial results are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements other than as required by law.

Disclaimer

