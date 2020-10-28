Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi
Bengaluru, India and Raleigh, N.c. (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys
(https://www.infosys.com/) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation
digital services and consulting, today announced that it has completed the
acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi (https://www.blueacornici.com/) , an Adobe
Platinum partner in the US, and a leader in digital customer experience,
commerce and analytics. This follows the announcement (https://www.infosys.com/n
ewsroom/press-releases/2020/digital-customer-experience-leader-america.html) the
company made on October 08, 2020.
This acquisition further strengthens Infosys' end-to-end customer experience
offerings and demonstrates its continued commitment to help clients navigate
their digital transformation journey. Blue Acorn iCi brings to Infosys,
significant cross-technology capabilities through the convergence of customer
experience, digital commerce, analytics, and experience driven commerce
services.
Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://wongdoody.com/)
that offers creative and marketing services, Blue Acorn iCi brings complimentary
capabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerce
world. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,
Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.
Infosys is excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team.
About Blue Acorn iCi
Born from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts,
designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digital
customer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growth
of Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who want
to get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategic
fusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems and
deliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design,
engineering and DTC services. For more information please visit
http://www.blueacornici.com/ .
About Infosys
Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.
We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With
nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global
enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do
