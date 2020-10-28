Infosys Completes Acquisition of Award-Winning Digital Customer Experience, Commerce & Analytics Company, Blue Acorn iCi

Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

Together with Infosys' earlier acquisition of WONGDOODY (https://wongdoody.com/)that offers creative and marketing services, Blue Acorn iCi brings complimentarycapabilities to help global CMOs and businesses thrive in a digital commerceworld. This acquisition further deepens Infosys' capabilities in the Adobe,Magento, Salesforce Commerce and Shopify ecosystems.Infosys is excited to welcome Blue Acorn iCi and its leadership team.Adobe and the Adobe logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe in theUnited States and/or other countries.Salesforce is a trademark of salesforce.com, inc.Shopify is a trademark of Shopify Inc.About Blue Acorn iCiBorn from the minds of engineers, data scientists, digital commerce experts,designers, and strategists, Blue Acorn iCi is the leading independent digitalcustomer experience company. We work with executives responsible for the growthof Fortune 500 brands (and those who aspire to enter the Fortune 500!) who wantto get more out of their digital customer experience. Through the strategicfusion of content management, commerce & analytics, our teams solve problems anddeliver results leveraging our deep expertise in strategy, experience design,engineering and DTC services. For more information please visithttp://www.blueacornici.com/ .About InfosysInfosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. Withnearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of globalenterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do