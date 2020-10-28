 

Bombardier to Report its Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 5, 2020

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) will publish its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on November 5, 2020.

On November 5, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., EST, Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations, will hold a webcast/conference call intended for investors and financial analysts to review the company’s financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

A live webcast of the call and relevant financial charts will be available at http://ir.bombardier.com.

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English:   514-392-1587, passcode: 7514406# or
    1-877-395-0279, passcode: 7514406# (toll-free in North America)
    +800 4222 8835, passcode: 7514406# (overseas calls)
     
In French: (with translation)   514-861-1381, passcode: 5206544# ou
    1-877-695-6175, passcode: 5206544# (toll-free in North America)
    +800 4222 8835, passcode: 5206544# (overseas calls)

The replay of this call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.

About Bombardier
 With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Jessica McDonald
Advisor, Media Relations
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 9481 		Patrick Ghoche
Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations,
Bombardier Inc.
+1 514 861 5727

