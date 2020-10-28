Andina Acquisition Corp. III Announces Adjournment of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for Approving an Extension of the Deadline Related to Consummating its Initial Business Combination

The record date for the shareholders meeting to vote on the Proposed Extension remains the close of business on September 28, 2020 (the “Record Date”). Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxy or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares.

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) (“Andina” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company’s shareholders have voted to adjourn the meeting for the consideration of extending the date by which Andina must consummate a business combination from October 31, 2020 (or December 31, 2020 if Andina has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination by October 31, 2020) to January 31, 2021 (or April 30, 2021 if Andina has executed a definitive agreement for a business combination by January 31, 2021) (the “Proposed Extension”) to a later date or dates to be determined by the Company’s board of directors. Upon shareholders’ approval of the adjournment, the Company’s board of directors has determined to adjourn the extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders to vote on the Proposed Extension to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 30, 2020.

In connection with the foregoing developments, Andina has extended the deadline for holders of its ordinary shares to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Proposed Extension to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Shareholders who wish to withdraw their previously submitted redemption request may do so prior to the rescheduled meeting by requesting that the transfer agent return such shares.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ: ANDA, ANDAW, and ANDAU) is a blank check company for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. For information about Andina, please visit http://www.andinaacquisition.com/

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Andina urges investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read, when available, the definitive proxy statement filed on October 8, 2020 (the “Extension Proxy Statement”), as well as other documents filed by Andina with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), because these documents will contain important information about Andina and the Proposed Extension. The definitive proxy statement for the Proposed Extension was also mailed to shareholders of Andina as of a record date of September 28, 2020 on or about October 9, 2020. Shareholders may obtain copies of the proxy statement, when available, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to: Andina Acquisition Corp. III, Calle 113 #7-45 Torre B, Oficinia 1012, Bogota, Colombia.