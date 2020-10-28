Calix Helps Marketers at Even the Smallest Service Providers Launch World-Class Marketing Campaigns and Subscriber Experiences to Defeat the Consumer Giants

Today at ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced enhancements to the Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), the CommandIQ mobile application and the Revenue EDGE Enablement program. These new capabilities will help marketing teams at communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes elevate their brands and transform their relationships with their subscribers. The new, “out-of-the-box” churn, upsell, and acquisition segmentation tools and the UI and UX redesign for CMC will make it even easier for marketing teams to build real-time data into their marketing campaigns. The next evolution of CommandIQ, which was launched at ConneXions 2019, will expand the world-class branded experiences that CSP marketing teams are leveraging as a unique communication channel with their subscribers. Finally, the introduction of the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) tool for the EDGE Enablement program enables marketers to customize and embed their brand on Calix-provided BLAST subscriber videos to deliver an amazing custom marketing asset in minutes, at no cost.

Every day, Calix partners with innovative CSPs to cut through the social media noise and communicate directly and effectively with their subscribers without incurring cost-per-click expenses. This powerful daily connection with subscribers is an important step for CSPs to take when battling consumer giants for the subscriber’s home and mindshare. The Revenue EDGE is designed for this purpose and the new enhancements will further enable marketers with powerful tools.