Calix Helps Marketers at Even the Smallest Service Providers Launch World-Class Marketing Campaigns and Subscriber Experiences to Defeat the Consumer Giants
Today at ConneXions 2020, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) announced enhancements to the Calix Marketing Cloud (CMC), the CommandIQ mobile application and the Revenue EDGE Enablement program. These new capabilities will help marketing teams at communications service providers (CSPs) of all sizes elevate their brands and transform their relationships with their subscribers. The new, “out-of-the-box” churn, upsell, and acquisition segmentation tools and the UI and UX redesign for CMC will make it even easier for marketing teams to build real-time data into their marketing campaigns. The next evolution of CommandIQ, which was launched at ConneXions 2019, will expand the world-class branded experiences that CSP marketing teams are leveraging as a unique communication channel with their subscribers. Finally, the introduction of the Market Activation Video Editor (MAVE) tool for the EDGE Enablement program enables marketers to customize and embed their brand on Calix-provided BLAST subscriber videos to deliver an amazing custom marketing asset in minutes, at no cost.
Every day, Calix partners with innovative CSPs to cut through the social media noise and communicate directly and effectively with their subscribers without incurring cost-per-click expenses. This powerful daily connection with subscribers is an important step for CSPs to take when battling consumer giants for the subscriber’s home and mindshare. The Revenue EDGE is designed for this purpose and the new enhancements will further enable marketers with powerful tools.
- Calix Marketing Cloud: The redesign of CMC will streamline marketing processes and make it faster and easier than ever for marketers to segment, target, and engage their subscribers based on their propensity to buy advanced services and Revenue EDGE Suites, identify churn risk, and target new subscribers. Calix Marketing Cloud will combine real-time behavioral data with predictive analytics and Customer Success-generated industry best practices to deliver pre-configured micro-segmentations and help CSPs launch targeted campaigns for everyone—from gamers and streamers, to work-from-home professionals. Calix Marketing Cloud will also provide tools to easily complete custom segmentations tailored to a CSP’s unique marketing strategy. The Calix Customer Success team will provide support and guidance to ensure that customers can utilize these new capabilities across all their campaigns.
- CommandIQ mobile application: The redesigned and improved CSP-branded CommandIQ app places a powerful CSP communication channel directly into the palms of all subscribers’ hands. As subscribers embrace new technologies such as home network security, parental controls, and connected devices, the need for a central control “hub” for the home has become paramount. The CSP-branded CommandIQ app provides a simple and intuitive way to view and control every aspect of the connected home—from running speed tests, to setting up guest networks and parental controls, to receiving automated security alerts, and more. Thanks to mobile notifications delivered through Calix Marketing Cloud, the newly designed CommandIQ app cuts through the social media noise bombarding subscribers to create a zero-cost, dedicated communication channel. As the CommandIQ application can be easily personalized with the CSP’s brand, every interaction reinforces their brand—and only their brand—with the subscriber.
- EDGE Enablement: Every CSP using the Revenue EDGE solution gains access to hundreds of world-class EDGE enablement marketing assets, enabling the CSP to quickly and easily launch branded campaigns that leverage the real-time behavioral insights provided by CMC. These assets range from fliers, advertisements, education booklets, support videos, and web /social media templates. In the latest release, Calix has prioritized video as it is an invaluable asset to educate, inform, and engage subscribers. Calix has launched the Market Activation Video Editor to help CSP marketing teams personalize BLAST videos and deliver world class educational and promotional videos that promote their brand. With MAVE, it has never been easier or faster for a CSP to elevate its brand.
Innovative CSPs like Colorado-based Jade Communications are putting these tools and the entire Revenue EDGE solution to work in their marketing campaigns. Jade is using the Revenue EDGE solution with outstanding results and has been awarded the Calix “Innovations in Revenue EDGE Award” for Marketing in 2020. Jade has demonstrated outstanding creativity in leveraging Calix solutions to deliver the ultimate subscriber experience and build a future-proof broadband business. Specifically, Jade Communications transformed its entire go-to-market strategy by including managed Wi-Fi as part of its internet service and deploying the Wi-Fi 6 BLAST u6 to all subscribers. Doing so has helped Jade reduce its average new gateway integration time from four weeks to just one day. Jade has also rolled out a beautiful, personalized mobile app leveraging CommandIQ to elevate the presence of its brand with subscribers. By leveraging EDGE Suites, Jade is also delivering cutting-edge services and reducing subscriber churn. In fact, Jade subscribers represent the highest adoption of ProtectIQ among all Revenue EDGE customers.
