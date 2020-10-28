 

CPSI to Broadcast Its Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call Live on the Internet

MOBILE, Ala., Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a community healthcare solutions company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the market closes. The Company will also host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time that same day.

The live broadcast of CPSI’s conference call will be available online at the Company’s website, www.cpsi.com. The 30-day online replay will be available approximately an hour following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About CPSI

CPSI is a leading provider of healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, their clinics and post‑acute care facilities. Founded in 1979, CPSI is the parent of four companies – Evident, LLC, American HealthTech, Inc., TruBridge, LLC and iNetXperts, Corp. d/b/a Get Real Health. Our combined companies are focused on helping improve the health of the communities we serve, connecting communities for a better patient care experience, and improving the financial operations of our customers. Evident provides comprehensive EHR solutions for community hospitals and their affiliated clinics. American HealthTech is one of the nation’s largest providers of EHR solutions and services for post-acute care facilities. TruBridge focuses on providing business, consulting and managed IT services, along with its complete RCM solution, for all care settings. Get Real Health focuses on solutions aimed at improving patient engagement for individuals and healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.cpsi.com. 


Tracey Schroeder
Chief Marketing Officer
tracey.schroeder@cpsi.com
(251) 639-8100

ZeitTitel
22.10.20
Kansas Hospital Now Live on the Evident EHR and Trubridge RCM Solutions
06.10.20
Oklahoma Hospital Selects Evident EHR and TruBridge RCM Solutions for Their Integration, Intuitive Workflows, and Financial Efficiencies
05.10.20
Chesapeake Regional Information System for Our Patients (CRISP) Selects Get Real Health for Patient Portal Solution