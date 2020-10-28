Court Has Ruled Not to Reopen Judicial Proceedings on Infringement of Competition by PST





The Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania has ruled not to reopen the judicial proceedings in the case by Panevezio statybos trestas AB (PST).

By the decision of the Competition Council on an agreement restricting, in the opinion of this authority, competition, PST was imposed a fine in the amount of more than 8.5 mln. Euros. After considering the application for reopening the judicial proceedings filed by the company this September, the Supreme Administrative Court of Lithuania by the ruling made today has left the previous court judgements unaffected.

The company takes notice that it respects the court judgement, will comply with the applicable court order and liabilities in respect of the fine payment.

