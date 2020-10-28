Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity and Resiliency

News Summary:

Cisco Security announced innovations to drive simplicity across the breadth of the portfolio, including XDR, Zero Trust and SASE.

Since its GA in June, Cisco SecureX, cloud-native security platform, which is adding more than 1,000 customers per month, is delivering results for customers, including 95 percent reduction in time to detect threats and 85 percent reduction in remediation time.

Partners can also deliver new ways for customers to advance their security maturity with Cisco Secure solutions and spread the cost over time at rates as low as zero percent.

Cisco Partner Summit -- Cisco is helping its customers and partners reimagine the way the workforce and workplace operates with new security innovations across the portfolio designed to offer greater agility, simplicity, and resiliency by addressing today's and tomorrow's ever-changing security challenges. Today, Cisco Security announced a number of platform innovations across the breath of the portfolio, including enhanced capabilities in Extended Detection and Response (XDR); Zero Trust; and Secure Access Services Edge (SASE).

"Looking forward, organizations will need to build a more resilient business where they can continue to thrive in the face of uncertainty," said Gee Rittenhouse, SVP and GM of Cisco's Security Business Group. "As we move to the next normal, we see an acceleration in new ways of working that require organizations to evolve their cybersecurity approach so people can securely connect from anywhere, anytime, and on any device. Cisco SecureX is built on the industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio that spans network, endpoint, cloud and applications, enabling customers and partners to protect how they work today and in new ways in the future."

Customers and partners who adopted a platform approach to manage security are seeing measurable outcomes that offer the simplicity and efficiency needed to stay one step ahead of attackers and deliver enhanced business resiliency. Cisco SecureX, the industry's broadest and most integrated cloud-native security platform, globally available since end of June is delivering on its core capabilities and measurable security outcomes to more than 4,000 organizations to date. Customers have validated that: