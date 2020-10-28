 

DGAP-News ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.10.2020, 16:00  |  56   |   |   

DGAP-News: Trintech, Inc. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

28.10.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABB Named Finalist in 13th Annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards

Recognized for implementing Trintech's innovative Cadency solution for the Office of Finance category

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Trintech, a leading global provider of integrated Record to Report software solutions for the office of finance, announced today that its customer, ABB, a leading global engineering company, has been named a finalist in the "Office of Finance" category of the 13th annual Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards. ABB was recognized for its innovative use of Trintech's Cadency solution to standardize its Record to Report process and drive efficiency across its teams.

The Ventana Research Digital Leadership Awards program showcases "the leadership and use of business applications or technology that contribute significantly to improve efficiency, productivity and the performance of their organization." Trintech and Capgemini partnered with ABB to standardize the firm's Record to Report process, with a focus on balance sheet reconciliation, month-end closing and manual journal entries. With Trintech's Cadency solution, ABB realized greater efficiencies through streamlined policies designed to fit the needs of its specific compliance framework and more effectively manage live data to support its Record to Report process. Cadency has also provided ABB with scalability across the firm's global operations, centralizing core financial processes.

"Cadency has been instrumental in driving harmonization across our complex, multi-ERP environment," said Luca Condosta, Record to Report Group Finance Process Owner at ABB. "With the Cadency solution, we now have full visibility of our global closing and account reconciliation processes right at our fingertips."

"We are so proud that our Cadency solution has been instrumental in ABB's efforts to achieve a single, standardized approach to balance sheet account reconciliations, month-end closing and journal entry management on a global scale," said Teresa Mackintosh, CEO at Trintech. "As the leading provider of financial solutions for large enterprises, we understand the unique complexities and requirements that come with an organization of ABB's size. The global transformation efforts they have been able to achieve and implement with our Cadency solution is truly remarkable and I look forward to continuing our partnership in years to come."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit herausragendem Vermietungsergebnis und gestiegenem FFO weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG erhöht seine Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2020
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal; Prognoseaktualisierung
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: preliminary figures for the 3rd quarter; forecast update
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...