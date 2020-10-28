 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2020 / 16:08
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Peter
Last name(s): Abel
Position: Person with management tasks within the meaning of Article 3(1), 25b MAR

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
PVA TePla AG

b) LEI
5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007461006

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.00 EUR 4770 EUR
9.97 EUR 1096.7 EUR
9.97 EUR 398.8 EUR
9.97 EUR 1495.5 EUR
9.97 EUR 997 EUR
9.99 EUR 1578.42 EUR
9.99 EUR 769.23 EUR
10.00 EUR 660 EUR
9.97 EUR 3988 EUR
9.93 EUR 7944 EUR
9.99 EUR 1468.53 EUR
9.95 EUR 3980 EUR
9.94 EUR 904.54 EUR
9.94 EUR 149.1 EUR
9.94 EUR 268.38 EUR
9.94 EUR 188.86 EUR
9.94 EUR 149.1 EUR
9.98 EUR 1566.86 EUR
9.94 EUR 12256.02 EUR
9.93 EUR 2979 EUR
9.94 EUR 2544.64 EUR
9.94 EUR 844.9 EUR
9.94 EUR 1988 EUR
9.98 EUR 1347.3 EUR
10.00 EUR 1140 EUR
9.99 EUR 1048.95 EUR
9.94 EUR 2425.36 EUR
9.99 EUR 199.8 EUR
10.16 EUR 1940.56 EUR
10.16 EUR 335.28 EUR
10.16 EUR 121.92 EUR
10.16 EUR 6096 EUR
10.16 EUR 914.4 EUR
10.16 EUR 3098.8 EUR
10.14 EUR 70.98 EUR
10.16 EUR 457.2 EUR
10.14 EUR 2524.86 EUR
10.16 EUR 2997.2 EUR
10.12 EUR 5060 EUR
10.14 EUR 1703.52 EUR
10.12 EUR 3096.72 EUR
10.14 EUR 1967.16 EUR
10.14 EUR 8101.86 EUR
10.16 EUR 10.16 EUR
10.16 EUR 2682.24 EUR
