1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
a) Name
|Name and legal form:
|PA Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person closely associated with:
|Title:
|First name:
|Peter
|Last name(s):
|Abel
|Position:
|Person with management tasks within the meaning of Article 3(1), 25b MAR
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|PVA TePla AG
b) LEI
|5299002Y7DARXV2Y4R82
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
b) Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|10.00 EUR
|4770 EUR
|9.97 EUR
|1096.7 EUR
|9.97 EUR
|398.8 EUR
|9.97 EUR
|1495.5 EUR
|9.97 EUR
|997 EUR
|9.99 EUR
|1578.42 EUR
|9.99 EUR
|769.23 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|660 EUR
|9.97 EUR
|3988 EUR
|9.93 EUR
|7944 EUR
|9.99 EUR
|1468.53 EUR
|9.95 EUR
|3980 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|904.54 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|149.1 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|268.38 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|188.86 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|149.1 EUR
|9.98 EUR
|1566.86 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|12256.02 EUR
|9.93 EUR
|2979 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|2544.64 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|844.9 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|1988 EUR
|9.98 EUR
|1347.3 EUR
|10.00 EUR
|1140 EUR
|9.99 EUR
|1048.95 EUR
|9.94 EUR
|2425.36 EUR
|9.99 EUR
|199.8 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|1940.56 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|335.28 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|121.92 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|6096 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|914.4 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|3098.8 EUR
|10.14 EUR
|70.98 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|457.2 EUR
|10.14 EUR
|2524.86 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|2997.2 EUR
|10.12 EUR
|5060 EUR
|10.14 EUR
|1703.52 EUR
|10.12 EUR
|3096.72 EUR
|10.14 EUR
|1967.16 EUR
|10.14 EUR
|8101.86 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|10.16 EUR
|2682.24 EUR
