Peapack-Gladstone Bank Named a “Best Banks to Work For in 2020” by American Banker for the Third Straight Year

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. Full results of this year’s program are available at American Banker and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

BEDMINSTER, NJ, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank proudly announce being named one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2020 . This is the third year in a row the Bank has received this prestigious honor.

“One of the critical factors in a bank's success is how it treats its employees. This year's list honors those institutions which have gone above and beyond to invest in employees' personal and professional growth,” said Alan Kline, editor in chief of American Banker.

Determining the Best Banks to Work For involves a two-step process. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices, and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final ranking.

“Even under the extraordinary circumstances of 2020, we have banned together to do great things,” said Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank. “As we look toward 2021 - our 100th anniversary year - I want to truly thank every employee for staying the course and continuing to make Peapack-Gladstone Bank an amazing place to work.”

Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process and also analyzed the data and used their expertise to determine the final ranking.

The program is open to commercial banks, thrifts, savings banks and other chartered retail financial institutions with at least 50 employees in the United States. For more information on eligibility or other questions related to the Best Banks to Work For program, visit www.BestBankstoWorkFor.com or contact Gabriela Marushak at 717-323-5217.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Peapack Private and Peapack Capital, offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

