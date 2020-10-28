Major Shareholder Announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, Pandora A/S hereby announces that BlackRock, Inc. has notified the Company that BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights to 7,421,334 shares in the Company, corresponding to 7.42% of the entire share capital and voting rights. Additionally, BlackRock, Inc. controls the voting rights attached to financial instruments of 2.66%, thereby bringing the total controlled voting rights to 10.08%.

ABOUT PANDORA

Pandora designs, manufactures and markets hand-finished jewellery made from high-quality materials at affordable prices. Pandora jewellery is sold in more than 100 countries through 7,400 points of sale, including more than 2,700 concept stores.