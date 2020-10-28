Auction details government bonds

Auction date November 4, 2020

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Issue volume, SEK million 2025-05-12 1058 SE0005676608 2.50% 2,500 2029-11-12

1061

SE0011281922

0.75%

2,500



Settlement date ﻿November 6, 2020

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on November 4, 2020

Bid only through dealers approved by the Swedish National Debt Office

For more information, please contact:

The funding desk

+ 46 8 613 4780

FO@riksgalden.se