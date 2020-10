Financial calendar 2021 for Ringkjøbing Landbobank

The financial calendar for the upcoming year is as follows:

3 February 2021 Annual Report 2020

3 March 2021 Annual general meeting

28 April 2021 Quarterly report, 1st quarter 2021

4 August 2021 Interim report 2021

27 October 2021 Quarterly report, 1st-3rd quarters 2021





Yours faithfully

Ringkjøbing Landbobank



John Fisker

CEO

Attachment