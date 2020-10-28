Donaldson Introduces Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and parts, today introduced the Donaldson Torit Rugged Pleat (RP) baghouse industrial dust collector. The collector is designed to capture heavy and abrasive dust inherent to woodworking, mining, grain processing and other industries.

Donaldson Torit Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector (Photo: Business Wire)

The new RP baghouse collector features Donaldson’s SuperSep inlet which pre-separates up to 97% of the dust before it hits the filters and the PerfectPulse cleaning system focuses cleaning energy directly over the filters, supporting long life. With its new Ultra-Web Spunbond filters, the collector is capable of providing up to 94% fewer emissions as compared to baghouses equipped with standard 16-oz. singed polyester bags, which makes it ideal for heavily regulated industries and operations that recirculate conditioned air in their facilities.

“The Rugged Pleat baghouse collector offers unrivaled performance and efficiency,” said Joe Kiolbasa, Product Manager in the Industrial Air Filtration division of Donaldson. “This new technology will help facility managers tackle air quality and occupational health and safety issues, while providing a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the collector.”

The new RP baghouse dust collector utilizes 44% fewer filters than traditional baghouse collectors, resulting in a 72% reduction in change-out times. In keeping with Donaldson’s commitment to providing comprehensive filtration solutions, the RP baghouse includes the iCue connected filtration monitoring service which allows customers to remotely monitor, manage, and optimize the operation of the dust collector.

