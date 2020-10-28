 

Donaldson Introduces Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 16:30  |  21   |   |   

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of innovative filtration systems and parts, today introduced the Donaldson Torit Rugged Pleat (RP) baghouse industrial dust collector. The collector is designed to capture heavy and abrasive dust inherent to woodworking, mining, grain processing and other industries.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005847/en/

Donaldson Torit Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector (Photo: Business Wire)

Donaldson Torit Rugged Pleat Baghouse Dust Collector (Photo: Business Wire)

The new RP baghouse collector features Donaldson’s SuperSep inlet which pre-separates up to 97% of the dust before it hits the filters and the PerfectPulse cleaning system focuses cleaning energy directly over the filters, supporting long life. With its new Ultra-Web Spunbond filters, the collector is capable of providing up to 94% fewer emissions as compared to baghouses equipped with standard 16-oz. singed polyester bags, which makes it ideal for heavily regulated industries and operations that recirculate conditioned air in their facilities.

“The Rugged Pleat baghouse collector offers unrivaled performance and efficiency,” said Joe Kiolbasa, Product Manager in the Industrial Air Filtration division of Donaldson. “This new technology will help facility managers tackle air quality and occupational health and safety issues, while providing a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the collector.”

The new RP baghouse dust collector utilizes 44% fewer filters than traditional baghouse collectors, resulting in a 72% reduction in change-out times. In keeping with Donaldson’s commitment to providing comprehensive filtration solutions, the RP baghouse includes the iCue connected filtration monitoring service which allows customers to remotely monitor, manage, and optimize the operation of the dust collector.

For additional information, visit: www.Donaldson.com/ruggedpleat or call 800-365-1331.

About Donaldson Company, Inc.

Founded in 1915, Donaldson (NYSE: DCI) is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers—from small business owners to the world’s biggest OE brands—to solve complex filtration challenges. Discover how Donaldson is Advancing Filtration for a Cleaner World at www.Donaldson.com.

Donaldson Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
First Northern Community Bancorp Reports Third Quarter 2020 Net Income of $3.4 Million
ESI Group: Third-quarter 2020 Sales
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual
09.10.20
Donaldson Donates 200 Laptops to Support Educational Success for Underserved Students’ Remote Learning at Prodeo Academy
06.10.20
G.research 44th Annual Auto Symposium - Virtual