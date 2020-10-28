 

XORTX Participation in Virtual Conferences

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the “Company”) (CSE: XRX) (OTCQB: XRTXF), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce its participation in two upcoming virtual conferences in November 2020.

The first presentation as an invited speaker is at the Meridian Clinical Trials Conference on Tuesday, November 3rd at 2:30 pm Central time. This presentation is associated with XORTX’s ADPKD program and XRx-008 and is entitled “Orphan Drug Development Using the 505(b)2 Pathway”.

The second invited speaker presentation is the World Anti-Viral Congress – COVID-19 and Emerging Diseases Session on Thursday, November 12th at 2:40 pm Eastern time and is entitled “XRx-101 As a Treatment for Coronavirus – A Strategy to Decrease Acute Kidney Injury, Co-morbidity and Mortality”.

Dr. Allen Davidoff, XORTX’s President and CEO stated, “As the Company awaits the completion of the clinical trial being conducted at Mt. Sinai, New York, as announced in our press release of August 4th, we are pleased to be an invited presenter at both of these conferences with global audiences composed of clinicians, drug development professionals, investors and pharmaceutical companies."

About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company with three clinically advanced products in development – XRx-008 for Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD), XRx-101 for Coronavirus / COVID-19 infection and XRx-221 is a clinical stage program for Type 2 Diabetic Nephropathy (T2DN). The Company has strong intellectual property rights and established proof of concept through independent clinical studies. XORTX is working to advance its clinical development stage products that target xanthine oxidase to inhibit production of uric acid. At XORTX Therapeutics, we are dedicated to developing medications to improve the quality of life and future of patients. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

