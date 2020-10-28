 

AB&T Financial Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 16:41  |  28   |   |   

AB&T Financial Corporation (OTC Pink: ABTO), the parent company of Alliance Bank & Trust Company, today reported its third quarter 2020 results. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, net income available to common shareholders was $197,000 or $0.006 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $264,000 or $0.008 per basic and diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. This $67,000 decrease in earnings was largely attributable to an increase in other noninterest expense for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The increase in total noninterest expenses of $124,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019 was partly attributable to an increase in staffing to facilitate additional growth.

Earnings for the first nine months of 2020 increased by $89,000 to $886,000, compared to net income of $797,000 for the same period in 2019. Fully diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 were $0.028 compared to $0.025 for the same period in 2019.

Total assets at September 30, 2020 were $180.3 million, an increase of $23.0 million from $157.3 million at December 31, 2019. Loans totaled $137.8 million at September 30, 2020 compared to $106.2 million at December 31, 2019, an increase of $31.6 million or 29.8%. Total deposits increased to $165.6 million at September 30, 2020, from $143.4 million as of December 31, 2019. Demand deposit accounts increased from $54.9 million at December 31, 2019, to $76.7 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $21.8 million or 39.7%. The Bank continues to carry no wholesale funding on the balance sheet.

Dan Boyd, President and CEO, commented, “We are pleased to report continued growth in both our loan portfolio and deposit base for the year. These positive trends are the result of our team’s ability to attract additional profitable relationships. As we continue to face the COVID-19 pandemic, we are cautiously optimistic that the bank will be able to sustain our growth as we enter the fourth quarter of 2020.”

Alliance Bank & Trust Company, which opened in Gastonia, North Carolina in 2004, operates four North Carolina banking offices, in Gastonia (2), Kings Mountain and Shelby.

AB&T Financial Corporation is the parent company of Alliance Bank & Trust Company, which operates 4 community-oriented branches in Gaston and Cleveland Counties in North Carolina that offer a full array of banking services. Additional information on Alliance Bank & Trust’s locations and the products and services offered are available at http://www.alliancebanknc.com/.

Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including without limitation as a result of the effects of future economic conditions, governmental fiscal and monetary policies, legislative and regulatory changes, the risks of changes in interest rates, and the effects of competition. AB&T Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this news release.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Fiverr Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Visa to Acquire YellowPepper
Joseph R. Biden Named Winner of Nickelodeon’s Kids Pick the President “Kids’ Vote”
Ryder Launches $50 Million Corporate Venture Capital Fund: RyderVentures
Amazon Announces First Fulfillment Center in Nebraska
Final Results of the Tender Offer Initiated by Mediawan Alliance (BidCo Breteuil) 1 on Mediawan
Dexcom Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
First Patients Treated with the World’s Smallest Heart Pump, the 9Fr Impella ECP
Fiserv Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
Clean Marine Fuels: Total Charters Four New LNG-powered Vessels
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Moderna Completes Enrollment of Phase 3 COVE Study of mRNA Vaccine Against COVID-19 (mRNA-1273)
Sopra Steria: Information on a Cyberattack
Limelight Networks Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Gilead’s Antiviral Veklury (remdesivir) for Treatment ...
Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with the Ministry of Public Health to Supply Qatar with mRNA ...
UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency Begins Rolling Review of Moderna’s mRNA ...
InVivo Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $15.0 Million Public Offering
AT&T Reports Third-Quarter Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...