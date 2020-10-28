BOS to Release Financial Results for the Third Quarter of 2020 on Monday, November 30, 2020

RISHON LEZION, Israel, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter of 2020 before the market opens on Monday, November 30, 2020.



BOS will host a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. EST - 5:00 p.m., Israel Time. A question-and-answer session will follow management’s presentation. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers: