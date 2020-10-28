 

Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience for Cyber Security Partners Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
28.10.2020, 16:54  |  64   |   |   

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terranova Security, a global security awareness partner of choice, announced various enhancements available to MSSPs, OEMs, distributors, resellers, and technology partners worldwide, as well as existing members of their partner program.

These enrichments include expanded partner program tier options, a host of special offers to bolster revenue generation opportunities, and an enhanced, easy to use partner portal interface

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers its community of security awareness leaders a simple but powerful ecosystem that supports long-term business and portfolio growth.

Participants enjoy access to:

  • Comprehensive online training and certification that establishes them as a trusted information security awareness advisor.
  • Special incentives and offers that drive new sales opportunities and facilitate new account acquisition and portfolio expansion.
  • Sales and marketing resources that promote continuous business growth.
  • Reliable, engaging security awareness solutions that leverage Terranova Security's proven training material and phishing simulations.
  • A transparent, mutually beneficial program structure where all sales engagement is conducted with the utmost attentiveness.

"The Terranova Security Partner Program enhancements represent an exciting new chapter for our organization," said Mathieu Ouellette, VP of Sales at Terranova Security. "We're happy to welcome new partners into a thriving community of cyber security experts and offer extraordinary new growth opportunities for their businesses."

The Terranova Security Partner Program will also be home to the new Terranova Security Partner Portal interface. The streamlined online experience will make it much easier for MSSPs, OEMs, resellers, and other partners to register deals, complete certifications, and access exclusive partner-only content.

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers significant advantages for the network of Microsoft Partners

The enhancements made to the Terranova Security Partner Program include several additional benefits specifically for all Microsoft distributors, resellers, and other partners. This is due to the ongoing Terranova Security and Microsoft partnership, which was made official early in 2020.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for ARIKAYCE Liposomal 590 mg Nebuliser ...
Mining Brief: Industrial Mineral Fluorspar Seeing Steady Gains While Quickly Rising in Demand
Next Generation Video Creation Platform InVideo Announces $15M Series A
Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion, Globally, by 2027 at 10.2% CAGR: Allied Market Research
UVC Radiation Devices & Disinfection Solutions Playing Major Role in Barrier Approach for Reducing ...
Expectations Growing for a Post-Pandemic Boom In Healthcare Consolidations
NUS Business School launches new Master of Science in Accounting programme
Cargill and BAR Technologies combine world-class yacht racing design and technology using wind ...
U.S. Gold Corp. Announces Maggie Creek Exploration Update
Cisco Delivers Security Portfolio Simplification that Achieves New Levels of Agility, Simplicity ...
Titel
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
WAAREE spreads its wings globally, opens franchisee in Africa
Will This Be The World's Last Surviving Fossil Fuel
Times of India's Upcoming Webinar Will Discusses How to Effectively Plan Your Family's Future ...
Growing Climate Change Concerns Shine Spotlight on Renewable Natural Gas Solutions
CStone and EQRx Enter Global Strategic Partnership for Two Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: sugemalimab (anti-PD-L1) and CS1003 (anti-PD-1)
WebMD Health Corp. to Acquire coliquio
London Impact Ventures crosses $100M in sustainable technology investments in 2020 with their ...
Sabancı and Škoda Transportation joined forces for Future of TEMSA
New Jean Nouvel concept designs unveil a new era in architecture: a world-first 'masterpiece' resort hidden within the rock dwellings of AlUla, Northwest Arabia
Titel
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Hillebrand Acquires Braid
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
IMG Announces 2020 Leave Your Mark Contest Winners
U.S. Gold Corp. to Present at Precious Metals Summit Europe 2020 Virtual Conference
Plant-Based Food Stocks That Are Taking Wall Street By Storm
Titel
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks