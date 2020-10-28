Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience for Cyber Security Partners Globally

These enrichments include expanded partner program tier options, a host of special offers to bolster revenue generation opportunities, and an enhanced, easy to use partner portal interface

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terranova Security, a global security awareness partner of choice, announced various enhancements available to MSSPs, OEMs, distributors, resellers, and technology partners worldwide, as well as existing members of their partner program.

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers its community of security awareness leaders a simple but powerful ecosystem that supports long-term business and portfolio growth.

Participants enjoy access to:

Comprehensive online training and certification that establishes them as a trusted information security awareness advisor.

Special incentives and offers that drive new sales opportunities and facilitate new account acquisition and portfolio expansion.

Sales and marketing resources that promote continuous business growth.

Reliable, engaging security awareness solutions that leverage Terranova Security's proven training material and phishing simulations.

A transparent, mutually beneficial program structure where all sales engagement is conducted with the utmost attentiveness.

"The Terranova Security Partner Program enhancements represent an exciting new chapter for our organization," said Mathieu Ouellette, VP of Sales at Terranova Security. "We're happy to welcome new partners into a thriving community of cyber security experts and offer extraordinary new growth opportunities for their businesses."

The Terranova Security Partner Program will also be home to the new Terranova Security Partner Portal interface. The streamlined online experience will make it much easier for MSSPs, OEMs, resellers, and other partners to register deals, complete certifications, and access exclusive partner-only content.

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers significant advantages for the network of Microsoft Partners

The enhancements made to the Terranova Security Partner Program include several additional benefits specifically for all Microsoft distributors, resellers, and other partners. This is due to the ongoing Terranova Security and Microsoft partnership, which was made official early in 2020.