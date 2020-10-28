Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2020. Gateway Real Estate AG ("Gateway" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) issues its qualified forecast for fiscal year 2020. While Gateway assumes that the fiscal year 2020 will be negatively affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the management board expects EBIT adjusted 1) of more than EUR 137 million (previous year: EUR 158.9 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than EUR 110 million (previous year: EUR 131.8 million) for the fiscal year 2020.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate Gateway Real Estate AG announces forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and expects EBIT adjusted of more than EUR 137 million and EBT of more than EUR 110 million. In the future Gateway also develops residential real estate for its own portfolio 28-Oct-2020 / 16:50 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The management board decided following the consultancy with the supervisory board to build also for its own portfolio (build-to-hold) in the residential property development division in the future. In the context of the extended corporate strategy, Gateway strives to enhance residential real estate development in order to maintain a long-lasting administration and holding.

1) EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.

