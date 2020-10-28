Gateway Real Estate AG announces forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and expects EBIT adjusted of more than EUR 137 million and EBT of more than EUR 110 million. In the future Gateway also develops residential real estate for its own portfolio

Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2020. Gateway Real Estate AG ("Gateway" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) issues its qualified forecast for fiscal year 2020. The management board expects EBIT adjusted 1) of more than EUR 137 million (previous year: EUR 158.9 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than EUR 110 million (previous year: EUR 131.8 million) for the fiscal year 2020.

The management board decided following the consultancy with the supervisory board to build residential real estate also for its own portfolio (build-to-hold) in the future. In the context of the extended corporate strategy, Gateway strives after the increased development of residential real estate for long-term holding and administration to generate sustainable earnings. Accordingly, the standing asset segment will be further extended in the medium-term.

Tobias Meibom, CFO of Gateway Real Estate AG, comments: "The residential real estate market has turned out to be very solid during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a wide range for our future standing asset portfolio by our attractive development projects."

1) EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.



