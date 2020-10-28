 

DGAP-News Gateway Real Estate AG announces forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and expects EBIT adjusted of more than EUR 137 million and EBT of more than EUR 110 million. In the future Gateway also develops residential real estate for its own portfolio

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
28.10.2020, 16:56  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG announces forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and expects EBIT adjusted of more than EUR 137 million and EBT of more than EUR 110 million. In the future Gateway also develops residential real estate for its own portfolio

28.10.2020 / 16:56
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Frankfurt am Main, 28 October 2020. Gateway Real Estate AG ("Gateway" - WKN A0JJTG / ISIN DE000A0JJTG7) issues its qualified forecast for fiscal year 2020. The management board expects EBIT adjusted1) of more than EUR 137 million (previous year: EUR 158.9 million) and earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than EUR 110 million (previous year: EUR 131.8 million) for the fiscal year 2020.

The management board decided following the consultancy with the supervisory board to build residential real estate also for its own portfolio (build-to-hold) in the future. In the context of the extended corporate strategy, Gateway strives after the increased development of residential real estate for long-term holding and administration to generate sustainable earnings. Accordingly, the standing asset segment will be further extended in the medium-term.

Tobias Meibom, CFO of Gateway Real Estate AG, comments: "The residential real estate market has turned out to be very solid during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have a wide range for our future standing asset portfolio by our attractive development projects."

1) EBIT adjusted: Operating income plus income from investments accounted for using the equity method.


About Gateway Real Estate
Gateway Real Estate AG is a leading listed developer of commercial and residential real estate in Germany (WKN: A0JJTG / ISIN: DE000A0JJJTG7). The company has a broadly diversified portfolio, excellent market access and a well-filled project pipeline. This way, the company achieves sustainable and profitable growth. The Group is currently developing real estate with an estimated gross development volume (GDV) of more than EUR 5 billion.

Further information: https://gateway-re.de/en/


Contact
Sven Annutsch
The Squaire No. 15
60549 Frankfurt am Main
T +49 (0) 69 78808800 0
F +49 (0) 69 78 80 88 00-99
E-Mail: sven.annutsch@gateway-re.de


28.10.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Gateway Real Estate AG
THE SQUAIRE - Zugang N°15,Am Flughafen 1
60549 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 -0
Fax: +49 (0) 69 788 088 00 - 99
E-mail: info@gateway-re.de
Internet: www.gateway-re.de
ISIN: DE000A0JJTG7
WKN: A0JJTG
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 1143733

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1143733  28.10.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1143733&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGateway Real Estate Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Hanseatische Immobilien Invest AG --- DIE HAMBURG AKTIE ---
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mega-Akquise abgeschlossen - 40 Mio. Unzen Gold- und Palladium Projekt wechselt den Besitzer - ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric erhält EUR 52,8 Millionen zur weiteren Positionierung als marktführender Hersteller ...
DGAP-News: DIC Asset AG mit herausragendem Vermietungsergebnis und gestiegenem FFO weiter auf Wachstumskurs
DGAP-News: Endor AG: Sehr deutliche Umsatzsteigerung in Q3 und im 9-Monatszeitraum 2020
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys AG erhöht seine Finanzprognose für das Jahr 2020
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Partners with Alps Alpine for Automotive Haptic Applications
DGAP-News: ​​​​​​​fashionette AG sets offer price for its IPO at EUR 31.00 per share
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: CANCOM SE: vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal; Prognoseaktualisierung
Titel
Modulight setzt AIXTRONs System für maßgeschneiderte Lösungen ein / Laserspezialist aus Finnland ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SAP SE: Aktualisierung des Ausblicks für 2020 und der mittelfristigen Zielsetzungen - ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FINANCIAL REPORTING TIMELINE
PNE AG: Eigenbetrieb von Windparks wird weiter ausgebaut
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
AIXTRON beteiligt sich an Forschungsprojekt Augmented Reality in der technischen Dokumentation / ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-News: Nova Minerals Limited: RPM erweitert die Grundfläche für Ressourcenbohrungen im Jahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Geratherm Medical AG: Vorstandsernennung
DGAP-News: WEG Bank AG: TEN31 Bank cooperates with Munich-based IT specialist TANGANY for blockchain ...
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet EBIT adjusted von mehr als EUR 137 Mio. und EBT von mehr als EUR 110 Mio. Zukünftig entwickelt Gateway Wohnimmobilien auch für den eigenen Bestand (deutsch)
16:56 Uhr
DGAP-News: Gateway Real Estate AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet EBIT adjusted von mehr als EUR 137 Mio. und EBT von mehr als EUR 110 Mio. Zukünftig entwickelt Gateway Wohnimmobilien auch für den eigenen Bestand
16:51 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet EBIT adjusted von mehr als EUR 137 Mio. und EBT von mehr als EUR 110 Mio. Zukünftig entwickelt Gateway Wohnimmobilien auch für den eigenen Bestand (deutsch)
16:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG veröffentlicht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020 und erwartet EBIT adjusted von mehr als EUR 137 Mio. und EBT von mehr als EUR 110 Mio. Zukünftig entwickelt Gateway Wohnimmobilien auch für den eigenen Bestand
16:50 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Gateway Real Estate AG announces forecast for the fiscal year 2020 and expects EBIT adjusted of more than EUR 137 million and EBT of more than EUR 110 million. In the future Gateway also develops residential real estate for its own portfolio

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17:36 Uhr
1.104
Hanseatische Immobilien Invest AG --- DIE HAMBURG AKTIE ---