Avenir LNG Limited announces delivery of the Avenir Advantage to Future Horizon (L) Pte Ltd

London, October 28, 2020 – Avenir LNG Limited (NOTC:AVENIR) today announced that its subsidiary Avenir (L) Pte. Ltd. delivered its first dual-purpose liquefied natural gas bunkering and supply vessel (LBV) Avenir Advantage to Future Horizon (L) Pte Ltd (a joint venture company between MISC Berhad and Avenir LNG Limited) on 24 October 2020.

PETRONAS LNG Sdn. Bhd. has chartered the Avenir Advantage from Future Horizon for a period of three years.