 

PeopleReady President, Taryn Owen, Named a Woman of the Year by Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady, TrueBlue’s industrial staffing giant, was recognized as a gold award winner in the Women of Year, Business Services category in the 12th Annual 2020 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady, was recognized as a Woman of Year in the 12th Annual Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards. (Photo: Business Wire)

Owen was recognized for driving innovation in digital transformation in the staffing industry with PeopleReady’s cutting-edge JobStack platform and for her leadership in connecting people and work amid one of the most challenging employment climates in history. Under Owen’s leadership, PeopleReady puts nearly 300,000 people to work across North America each year and fills a job via JobStack every 9 seconds.

“At PeopleReady we have always been purpose-driven in pursuit of our mission to connect people and work—it’s our passion,” said Taryn Owen, president of PeopleReady. “This year that mission has taken on even deeper meaning as we find innovative new ways to make a difference for our customers, our associates and our communities through the power of work. To be recognized for these efforts is an honor that I share with the entire PeopleReady team."

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards celebrate achievement and innovation across public, private and nonprofit organizations. Judges from a broad spectrum of industries from around the world participate, and their average scores determined the award winners. 2020 winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in December.

For a complete list of the 2020 Golden Bridge Award winners announced, visit https://goldenbridgeawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/

About PeopleReady

PeopleReady, a TrueBlue company (NYSE: TBI), specializes in quick and reliable on-demand labor and highly-skilled workers. PeopleReady supports a wide range of blue-collar industries, including construction, manufacturing and logistics, waste and recycling, and hospitality. Leveraging its game-changing JobStack platform, PeopleReady serves more than 130,000 businesses and puts more than 300,000 people to work each year, operating more than 600 branch offices across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada. Learn more at www.peopleready.com.

About the Golden Bridge Awards

The coveted annual Golden Bridge Awards program recognizes and honors the world’s best in organizational performance, products and services, innovations, executives and management teams, women in business and the professions, case studies and successful deployments, public relations and marketing campaigns, product management, websites, blogs, white-papers, videos, advertisements, creativity, partner programs, and customer satisfaction programs from every major industry in the world. Learn more about the Golden Bridge Awards at https://goldenbridgeawards.com.

