HONOR invests in the workforce of tomorrow with Affinity and Grey by launching Stand Out With HONOR Program

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology brand HONOR today announced it is launching the HONOR Academy 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative program at hihonor.com. 'Stand Out With HONOR' invites young people to take part in a series of challenges to showcase their creavity for the chance to win a HONOR MagicBook and earn a four-week paid internship at Grey in the U.K. and in Germany. HONOR is also partnering with creative graphics software company Affinity to launch a series of video tutorials to help students take their job hunting skills and CVs to the next level, empowered by the HONOR MagicBook.

Launched in 2020, HONOR Academy is dedicated to helping young people and students to stay productive, master new skills and unleash their creativity by offering exclusive learning and development opportunities. Following the success of HONOR Academy, HONOR is launching the 'Stand Out With HONOR' global creative program to encourage more creativity and to provide a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for young people to get directly in front of creative business leaders and showcase why they have what it takes to earn the coveted internship.

George Zhao, President of HONOR said: "2020 is a year filled with uncertainty and for those fresh out of university, competition for jobs is tougher than ever. Through our Stand Out with HONOR creative program with Affinity and Grey, we want to help young people take full advantage of their own creativity and utilise tech tools like the HONOR MagicBook Series to get a head start, by helping them stand out from the crowd and make a winning first impression."

How to Apply:

To be in the running to earn this amazing internship opportunity[1], candidates are invited to submit a piece of artwork that represents their most creative self and who they are as a person from 28 October 6pm CET to 11 November 2020 to www.hihonor.com/global/events/stand-out-with-honor/.

Only the most creative applications will impress the judges, so take this chance to shine! In addition to the internship opportunity with a global creative agency, participants also have the chance to win an HONOR MagicBook Pro or the all-new HONOR Watch ES smartwatch (please visit www.hihonor.com/global/events/stand-out-with-honor/for more information on how to apply).