 

Eik fasteignafélag hf. Interim results for the first nine months of 2020

  • Income from operations amounted to ISK 6,252 million.
  • Impairment of trade receivables amounted to ISK 316 million.
  • Operating profit before changes in value and depreciation amounted to ISK 3,773 million.
  • Total loss amounted to ISK 209 million.
  • Net cash from operations was ISK 2,057 million.
  • The book value of investment properties amounted to ISK 96,840 million. 
  • The book value of assets for own use amounted to ISK 3,778 million.
  • Changes in value of investment properties were negative by ISK 465 million.
  • Cash and cash equivalents amounted to ISK 2,708 million.
  • Interest-bearing debt amounted to ISK 61,523 million.
  • Equity ratio was 31.0%.
  • Loss per share was ISK 0.02.

The Interim Financial Statements of Eik fasteignafélag hf. for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020 were approved by the Company’s Board of Directors and CEO on 28 October 2020.

Attached is an interim financial report which contains Interim Financial Statements for the first nine months of the year together with further information on the Company’s operations than are included in the announcement. In case of any discrepancy in the English and the Icelandic versions of this announcement or the Interim Financial Statements, the Icelandic version shall prevail.

Company operations

The Company performed well in the first nine months of 2020 taking circumstances into account and the results were in line with management’s updated forecasts. Operating income for the first nine months amounted to ISK 6,252 million. Of this amount, rental income was ISK 5,640 million. Operating profit before changes in value and depreciation amounted to ISK 3,773 million. Loss before income tax amounted to ISK 70 million and total loss of the Group for the first nine months of 2020 amounted to ISK 56 million. The Group’s total loss amounted to ISK 209 million according to the statement of comprehensive income.

On 25 March 2020 the Company published an announcement to Nasdaq Iceland that the earnings forecast for the year 2020 no longer applied due to uncertainties regarding economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic but published updated forecast on 5 June 2020.

The Net Operating Income (NOI) ratio (i.e. operating profit before revaluation and depreciation as a ratio of lease income) was 67.5% for the first nine months of 2020, compared to 74.2% for the same period in 2019.

The Company's investment properties are valued at fair value in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), based in part on the discounted future cash flows of individual assets. Changes in fair value are recognised in changes in value of investment properties, which were negative by ISK 465 million in the first nine months of the year.

